What is the best travel credit card to use abroad?

The best credit card for travel will depend on what features you want most.

Credit cards for travel are likely to offer you the best deals and value for money outside the UK. Look for travel credit cards with no foreign transaction fees.

Using your standard UK credit card or debit card when you're on a foreign holiday can be expensive. You'll usually have to pay between 2.75% and 3% in foreign transaction fees on cash withdrawals and every time you buy something abroad.

Shop around using credit card comparison sites to compare the best travel credit card deals.

Just be aware that to get the best credit cards for travel you'll need a good credit score.

You can check which cards you qualify for using a card finder tool, like ours above, to see how likely you are to be accepted before you apply.