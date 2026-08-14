Avoid overseas charges when you spend abroad and earn airline rewards
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A travel credit card is designed for spending abroad without extra fees. Unlike standard credit cards that charge foreign transaction fees, the best travel cards waive these costs and offer competitive exchange rates.
They also provide the security and purchase protection of a credit card, ensuring safer transactions while travelling. Some even offer rewards, such as air miles or loyalty points, which can be redeemed for travel perks on future trips.
If you're spending with travel credit cards you get the Amex, Visa or Mastercard exchange rate for your purchases, depending on your card provider, which is about the best you'll find anywhere.
You have extra legal protection on purchases if you use a credit card, thanks to Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act. It means you're covered if you buy costing over £100 and up to £30,000 and the item is faulty, not as described, or isn’t delivered – whether you pay the full amount or just a deposit and whether you’re in the UK or overseas. You’re also protected if a supplier you use goes bust such as a tour operator or airline.
Taking a large wad of cash with you on holiday can be risky. Cash is more likely to be stolen and make you a victim of crime. Taking a small amount of cash is generally a good idea but you can use a credit card for travel for the majority of your spending. It’s best to avoid making cash withdrawals as most cards incur fees and almost all charge interest on cash withdrawals. Consider using a travel debit card or prepaid travel card to withdraw change for tips and smaller purchases if your credit card charges for cash withdrawals.
“To get the best exchange rate when you use your credit card abroad, always choose to pay in local currency. Paying in local currency means your bank will do the foreign exchange conversion for you, but when you pay in pounds the merchant will use its own bank to do the conversion. This will probably end up costing you a lot more.”
It’s a good idea to pay off what you owe in full when you return from holiday. Otherwise, you will have to pay high interest charges and undo the savings you’ve made while you were away.
The best credit card for travel will depend on what features you want most.
Credit cards for travel are likely to offer you the best deals and value for money outside the UK. Look for travel credit cards with no foreign transaction fees.
Using your standard UK credit card or debit card when you're on a foreign holiday can be expensive. You'll usually have to pay between 2.75% and 3% in foreign transaction fees on cash withdrawals and every time you buy something abroad.
Shop around using credit card comparison sites to compare the best travel credit card deals.
Just be aware that to get the best credit cards for travel you'll need a good credit score.
You can check which cards you qualify for using a card finder tool, like ours above, to see how likely you are to be accepted before you apply.
Most credit and debit cards will charge you a fee for buying things or withdrawing cash outside the UK. This fee can be 3% every time you use the card. That is £6 for every £200 you spend. These fees can soon add up.
The best travel credit cards won’t charge you for taking out cash and making purchases overseas - but they're not the only way to do this
Here are two other options:
Certain current accounts will offer cheap - or potentially even free - use overseas. Chase and Starling currently don’t impose charges, for example.
These have one clear advantage and one disadvantage over most travel credit cards. The major advantage is on overseas cash withdrawals.
With most travel credit cards you'll be charged interest from the moment you take money out of a cash machine, and possibly face a transaction charge too. Travel debit cards don't charge you for this.
However, spending on travel debit cards offers less purchase protection than spending on a travel credit card.
A travel money card, or a prepaid travel card is not a credit card. You pre-load currency onto your card before you travel, allowing you to spend or withdraw cash once you’re away.
It’s safer than carrying cash if you want to avoid taking your existing credit card abroad.
Be aware of the fees that exist on some travel money cards. They can include:
Application fees
Cash withdrawal fees
Top-up charges
Fees for getting a replacement card
You don't have to pass a credit check when you apply for a prepaid currency card, like you would when applying for a travel credit card or current account.
Yes, you can use your credit card to take out money from an ATM overseas, but it’s best not to because you usually have to pay interest on that money even if you clear your bill in full each month.
That's because most credit cards don’t offer an interest-free period for cash withdrawals, meaning interest starts racking up straightaway.
You might also have to pay a "cash transaction fee" for using an ATM, even if you don't have to pay a foreign transaction fee.
Dynamic currency conversion is when a shop or ATM converts your purchase into your own currency (pounds sterling) rather than keeping it in the local currency.
This sounds convenient, as you can see how much you're paying in pounds, but the exchange rate you get is unlikely to be as competitive as the one used by your own card.
Mastercard's and Visa's exchange rates are about the best you'll find anywhere, so if you’re given the choice, always stick to the local currency.
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