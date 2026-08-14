Compare cashback credit cards

How to find the best cashback credit card for you

To find the best cash back credit card for you, you need to look beyond the headline rate.

Some of the credit cards offering the top cash back deals, such as American Express, can’t always be used at small or independent outlets. This may mean you can’t use it for all your regular shopping trips and so it might not be the best fit for you, despite having a good rate.

You also need to look at your spending - if there are rewards based on how much you put through the card, or a fee attached, will you be using it enough to make it worth your while?

In some cases a rewards credit card offered by a supermarket or department store might prove more lucrative than straight up cashback, for example.