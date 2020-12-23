How to pay off credit card debt

Worried about your Christmas spending and how to pay off your credit card bills in January? Here is our step-by-step guide to help you pay off credit card debt, rebuild your credit score and regain your financial health.

1. Check how much you owe

One of the major stress points for people with credit card debt is not being sure how much they owe, and how much interest they are paying. Where you feel your finances are out of control, then the first step is to take stock of your debt situation.

Look at your credit card statements and work out how much you owe on each card and what the interest rate is on each one. Where you have online credit card banking, you can check your real-time statement.

Find out what is the minimum payment due every month. This is the money you need to pay back in to avoid being in default. As long as you pay back this amount you will not be subject to any penalty charges, although you will be charged interest.

Although it can seem daunting to work out all your debt, you will have a clearer picture of your financial situation and you have taken the first step to becoming debt free. If you are confused about how credit cards work, you can read our Guide to Credit cards.

2. Pick the cards with the highest charges and pay them back first

Next, look at your credit card interest rates and pick the card with the highest interest rate and start to pay back that one first. This may not be the card with the largest outstanding balance.

It's better to pay off the most expensive debt first. Paying down the debt on your highest interest credit card should be your top priority. This makes sense because you will save more money by repaying the costliest debt than any other.

Once you have started to pay back the most expensive debt you can start to think about repaying your smallest debts, as that will give you a boost knowing that you are steadily reducing your overall debt.

Or you can tackle your debts one by one, prioritising the most expensive debt and moving down your list to the debts with the lowest interest rates. This process is a simple and effective way to become debt-free in a relatively short time. Compare credit cards and find the best rate.

3. Consider switching to a balance transfer card

You might also be able to manage your debts and reduce interest with a balance transfer credit card. Read our guide on the topic to see if this is a good option for you.

Many people find that switching an outstanding balance from a high-interest card to a zero or low-interest credit card gives them some financial breathing space. You may have to pay some fees for the transfer, but you will save more money over time because of the lower interest rates that now apply to the unpaid balance. Make sure you have a repayment plan in place for when the zero interest period ends. See below for how to free up spare money to make these repayments.

How do I switch? If you have debt on a credit card enter your details in our calculator to work out what you could save. You can compare balance transfer cards with Uswitch.

After you have made the switch try to maximise payments on this card using any cash saved from the household budget through better planning. This will help you get out of debt faster. Read more about balance transfer cards.