British Gas EV tariffs

It only has one tariff at the time of writing - in contrast to rivals like EDF which has three - but the Electric Drivers Feb 2024 deal could be just the ticket for EV owners around the country.

How does British Gas’s EV tariff work?

The first thing to note about the Electric Drivers Feb 2024 tariff is that while its prices are fixed until 31 January 2024, you can still leave without incurring exit fees. Normally that wouldn't be the case, but in the context of the current energy market, that’s an attractive feature.

You can sign up whether you’re an existing British Gas customer or not - just get in touch with the customer service team to get started.

How much does the British Gas EV deal cost?

The EV tariff might vary in cost depending on where you live. For a Surrey postcode we entered as an example, the estimated off-peak unit rate was 15p per kWh with a peak rate of 40.8p per kWh. The peak rate will be affected by the high energy prices across the market, but even the off-peak rate is at the higher end. It’s important to calculate what you’re likely to use and when you’re likely to use it so you can estimate your monthly, quarterly and annual payments as accurately as possible.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that you’ll get a personal projection of usage and costs which assumes that you’ll use 35% of your electricity during off-peak hours. However, this might not be how you actually use your energy, so your costs could be higher or lower than the estimate.

Can I take British Gas’s EV tariff with me if I move house?

You won’t be able to take the tariff with you if you move because it’s tied to your smart meter which in turn is tied to your address, so you don’t take it with you when you move. You’d have to sign up again when you’ve moved into your new property (as long as you’re still eligible to do so).

What else do you need to know about British Gas’s EV tariff?

In order to sign up to Electric Drivers Feb 2024, you’ll need the following: