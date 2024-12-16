How to prepare for a price cap update
Uswitch is encouraging customers to get into a "Check, Track and Change" mentality before every price cap update, whether the level is going up or down.
The current price cap is set at £1,663 from 1 July to 30 September 2026 (increasing to £1,723 for the period from 1 October to 31 December) for an average use household paying by Direct Debit. Find out what steps to take to protect yourself from rate rises below.
Check
Check what new deals are available to you by running a comparison
As of August 2026, there are savings on fixed deals available that could save around £100 compared to the July price cap (and saving even more compared to the October cap). A key advantage of switching to a fixed deal is to lock in your rates for the next year. With high energy prices likely to continue into 2027, this will help you chart the most certain path through these likely price spikes. Run a comparison below.
Run an energy comparison
Click here to compare energy prices and get started on your energy switch.
Check your meter readings are up to date
If you don’t have a smart meter, regularly take meter readings (especially the day before the new price cap level comes into effect) and submit them to your supplier. This ensures your bill is accurate and lets your supplier modify your direct debit to match your usage.
Find out how to take a meter reading (whatever type it is) and submit it to your supplier.
Check that your monthly direct debit payments reflect your actual use and inform your provider if not
This ensures you’re paying the right amount for your usage. Any credit you’ve built up over the summer can be used over the winter months, which tends to be when your usage exceeds your monthly direct debits.
Check what energy support schemes or grants you, or any vulnerable friends or relatives, may qualify for
If you are struggling with your bills, there may be help available depending on your circumstances. The government runs the Warm Home Discount scheme, where those eligible can receive £150 to help with bills during the winter. Councils are also offering help through the Household Support Fund, and many suppliers also have their own customer support funds.
Check if your boiler is working
It's not ideal to discover your boiler isn’t working once the temperature drops suddenly. Consider getting it serviced if you haven’t done so in the last 12 months. If you have an older boiler, you may want to consider boiler cover.
Track
Track your usage
Energy prices are still high, and we use more energy in winter than we do during the summer. It’s worth monitoring how much energy you’re using by downloading Uswitch's app that connects to your smart meter to provide regular insights into your energy spend. It also includes useful tips on how to cut usage. In addition, with an accuracy rating of 95.5% according to recent smart meter statistics, having such a device installed in your home means you're more likely to be charged accurately for the energy you use.
Track energy market news
Due to the conflict in the Middle East, the energy market is under a lot of pressure and prone to big swings in both directions which affect wholesale energy prices, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on where prices are predicted to go, along with your energy tariff options. You can see the latest predictions below.
|Price cap period
|Annual energy cost for an average usage medium-sized household paying by Direct Debit
|1 January to 31 March 2026
|£1,758
|1 April to 30 June 2026
|£1,641
|1 July to 30 September 2026
|£1,663
|1 October to 31 December 2026
|£1,723
|1 January to 31 March 2027 (average of British Gas, EDF and E.ON Next's current predictions)
|£1,852*
|1 April to 30 June 2027 (average of British Gas, EDF and E.ON Next's current predictions)
|£1,822*
*Based on supplier predictions as of 26 August 2026
You can also sign up to deal alerts from Uswitch below so we can send you special deals we might get access to.
Sign up for new energy deal alerts
Change
Change your thermostat and boiler settings
Check the temperature on your thermostat and adjust it if required. The World Health Organisation suggests most healthy people should heat their homes to 18°C. Reducing the flow rate on combination boilers to around 60°C can cut heating bills, and you won’t notice the difference.
Change your radiator settings
Get ahead of the first cold spell by checking if your radiators are up to scratch. Bleeding your radiators will prevent cold spots, and you may want to consider turning radiator valves down - or off - in the rooms you use less often. Keep your radiators free from obstructions, like furniture, for maximum heat.
Change the way you use your appliances
Tracking your usage may help you see how changing some habits can make a difference in your home. Whether that’s setting your wash cycle at a lower temperature or eco mode, ditching the tumble dryer, or running the dishwasher only with a full load, small changes may have a big impact on your next meter reading.
Change your door seals and window dressings
Draught-proofing is a quick and cost-effective way to prevent heat escaping, which could save you around £85 per year. Fitting door seals between doors and frames, attaching brushes under draughty external doors and using chimney balloons all keep the heat in. Thermal and lined curtains also prevent heat loss.