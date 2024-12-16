How to prepare for a price cap update

Check your meter readings are up to date

If you don’t have a smart meter, regularly take meter readings (especially the day before the new price cap level comes into effect) and submit them to your supplier. This ensures your bill is accurate and lets your supplier modify your direct debit to match your usage.

Find out how to take a meter reading (whatever type it is) and submit it to your supplier.

Check that your monthly direct debit payments reflect your actual use and inform your provider if not

This ensures you’re paying the right amount for your usage. Any credit you’ve built up over the summer can be used over the winter months, which tends to be when your usage exceeds your monthly direct debits.

Check what energy support schemes or grants you, or any vulnerable friends or relatives, may qualify for

If you are struggling with your bills, there may be help available depending on your circumstances. The government runs the Warm Home Discount scheme, where those eligible can receive £150 to help with bills during the winter. Councils are also offering help through the Household Support Fund, and many suppliers also have their own customer support funds.

Check if your boiler is working

It's not ideal to discover your boiler isn’t working once the temperature drops suddenly. Consider getting it serviced if you haven’t done so in the last 12 months. If you have an older boiler, you may want to consider boiler cover.

Track

Track your usage

Energy prices are still high, and we use more energy in winter than we do during the summer. It’s worth monitoring how much energy you’re using by downloading Uswitch's app that connects to your smart meter to provide regular insights into your energy spend. It also includes useful tips on how to cut usage. In addition, with an accuracy rating of 95.5% according to recent smart meter statistics, having such a device installed in your home means you're more likely to be charged accurately for the energy you use.

Track energy market news

Due to the conflict in the Middle East, the energy market is under a lot of pressure and prone to big swings in both directions which affect wholesale energy prices, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on where prices are predicted to go, along with your energy tariff options. You can see the latest predictions below.