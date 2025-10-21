Some additional considerations include:

Be wary of manufacturer claims: these are always best-case scenarios and you’re unlikely to meet, let alone, beat these expectations except in extreme circumstances (like another major hike in energy prices)

Focus on realistic payback periods: the figures used in this article come from reputable independent sources, including government data, the Energy Saving Trust and the Eco Experts. However, these are only average projections and you should do your own research - for example, savings and costs vary depending on various factors, such as the size and type of home; whether you’re fitting something brand new or upgrading an existing efficiency improvement; and your energy usage.

Top energy-saving home improvements

The following list of home improvements are evaluated solely on how quickly they will pay for themselves through reducing your energy consumption (all costs include installation).

Loft and roof insulation

The first thing you should do is explore insulating your loft and roof. Adding the recommended 270 mm of insulation will really make a difference - professionally installed loft insulation will pay for itself within four to five years and has a lifespan of over 40 years, so the ROI keeps growing. It can also add up to 10-15 points to your home’s EPC rating.

Cost of roof insulation: £800-£1,200

Potential savings: £210-£430 a year (or £8,820-£18,060 over its projected 42-year lifespan).

Is cavity wall insulation worth it?

Yes. Another big win can be gained by insulating the external walls of your home. Homes built after 1930 have cavities that can be filled with insulation to help prevent warm air escaping through the walls, helping drive down bills.

Cost of cavity wall insulation: anything from £1,100 for a mid-floor flat to £4,300 for a detached house

Potential savings: £120-£420 a year (or £5,040-£17,640 over the course of its projected 42-year lifespan).

Underfloor insulation

Underfloor insulation is most effective in older houses with suspended floors (wooden floorboards placed over the top of a void). Cold air is brought into the room through gaps in the floorboard. There are numerous ways to fix this, but the most effective is to install underfloor insulation. However, while it will undoubtedly make your home feel more comfortable, the ROI is questionable:

Cost of underfloor insulation (suspended floor): £2,000-5,000

Potential savings: £45-£120 a year (or £1,890-£5,040 over the course of its projected 42-year lifespan).

Are solar panels worth it in the UK?

Calculating the ROI on installing solar panels is difficult because you'll save money on your electricity bills by using the electricity you generate yourself, and you’ll also receive money (in the form of an SEG or Solar Export Guarantee payment) for any unused electricity you sell back to the grid. (Although it’s worth noting that you’re unlikely to generate enough electricity to cover all your own usage.)

The amount that solar panels can save you depends on where you live, what direction your home is facing and whether you’re at home during the day. Depending on your answers to these questions, you may have to wait anywhere between 10 and 21 years before solar panels have paid for themselves, but they have an average lifespan of around 25 years.

The average monthly electric bill with solar panels in the UK falls by anywhere from around £28 to £54 depending on where you live. The following case examples are based on an installation cost of £6,100: