What is escape of water insurance?

Escape of water is when water leaks from a fixed water system inside your home and causes damage. Common causes include:

Burst pipes

Leaking water tanks

Toilets

Central heating systems

Washing machines and dishwashers

Escape of water insurance is a type of home insurance cover that helps protect against the cost of damage caused by these leaks. Depending on your policy, it may cover:

Damage to walls, floors and ceilings

Furniture and personal belongings

The cost of finding and fixing the leak

It’s important to understand that the escape of water is different from flooding. Escape of water starts inside the home, usually due to a plumbing or appliance issue, while flooding is caused by external events such as heavy rainfall, storms or overflowing rivers.

Claiming on your home insurance for escape of water can be costly, especially during colder months when frozen pipes are more likely to burst. In fact, it has historically been one of the most expensive types of home insurance claims in the UK.

Does home insurance cover water leaks?

Home insurance can cover water leaks, but this depends on the cause of the damage and the type of cover you have:

Buildings insurance usually covers damage to the structure of your home caused by escaped water, including walls, ceilings and floors.

Contents insurance can cover belongings damaged by water, such as carpets, furniture and electrical items.

You may also be able to add accidental damage cover to your policy for an additional cost. This can help cover situations where you accidentally cause damage yourself, such as drilling through a pipe.

As cover can vary between insurers, it’s always worth checking your policy documents to see exactly what’s included.

What is excluded from escape of water cover?

There are some situations that escape of water insurance does not usually cover. Common exclusions include:

Gradual damage

Damage caused by slow leaks over time is often excluded. For example, floorboards damaged by a pipe slowly dripping over several months may be classed as wear and tear or a maintenance issue. This is because most policies only respond to sudden and unexpected leaks rather than long-term deterioration.

Unoccupied homes

If your home is left empty for a long period, cover may be limited or stop altogether. Many insurers apply restrictions if a property is unoccupied for more than 30 or 60 days, unless this has been agreed in advance.

Worn sealant or grout

Leaks caused by damaged shower seals, sealant or grout are often considered maintenance issues and may not be covered.

Why is my escape of water excess so high?

Water leaks and burst pipes can be expensive to fix, so insurers often charge a higher excess for this type of claim.

If you’ve chosen a voluntary excess, this is added to the total. For example:

Escape of water excess: £350

Voluntary excess: £100

Total you would pay towards the claim: £450

This means smaller water damage claims may not always be worth making, so it’s a good idea to compare the repair cost against your excess before claiming.

Should you always make a claim?

Not necessarily. Before claiming, it’s worth weighing up the overall cost:

If repair costs are only slightly higher than your excess, a claim may not be worthwhile

You will still need to pay the full excess yourself

Making a claim could affect your future premiums

For smaller leaks or limited damage, it can sometimes work out cheaper to pay for repairs yourself rather than claiming on your insurance.

Is 'trace and access' different from ‘escape of water’ cover?

Yes. Although they are closely linked, trace and access cover is different from standard escape of water cover. In simple terms, trace and access covers the cost of finding and reaching the source of a hidden leak.

For example, you might notice a damp patch on a wall but not know where the leak is coming from. If the pipe is hidden behind walls, under concrete, or beneath floorboards, finding the source can involve removing parts of your home.

What trace and access covers

It helps pay for the cost of:

Locating the source of the leak

Accessing hidden pipes or fittings (e.g., lifting flooring or removing plaster)

This means it covers the work needed to find and reach the leak, rather than repairing the damage itself.

What it doesn’t always cover

It’s important to note that this cover usually applies only to finding and accessing the leak. It may not include:

The cost of repairing the pipe itself

The cost of restoring damaged areas after access work

These may be covered separately under your escape of water or buildings insurance, depending on your policy.

As always, the exact level of cover varies between insurers, so it’s worth checking your policy wording.

How to make a successful water leak insurance claim

If you need to make an escape of water claim, acting quickly can help limit further damage and make the claims process smoother.

Turn off the water - if possible, turn off your stopcock straight away to stop more water escaping and reduce damage.

- if possible, turn off your stopcock straight away to stop more water escaping and reduce damage. Take photos and videos - record the damage and, if visible, the source of the leak. This helps support your claim.

- record the damage and, if visible, the source of the leak. This helps support your claim. Keep damaged items - don’t throw anything away until your insurer has seen it or told you it’s okay to dispose of it.

- don’t throw anything away until your insurer has seen it or told you it’s okay to dispose of it. Contact your insurer - speak to your insurer before arranging repairs where possible. You may already have home emergency cover in place, and they may offer emergency assistance or send approved contractors.

For larger claims, your insurer may also appoint a loss adjuster to assess the damage and help organise repairs.