What is rising damp?

Dreaded by homeowners, rising damp occurs when ground moisture rises and is absorbed by the walls of buildings. Signs of rising damp can appear on ground-floor internal walls up to about 1.2 metres from the floor.

Other signs include:

Tide marks or damp staining

Peeling and blistering paint or wallpaper

Rotting timber (particularly skirting boards)

Crumbling plaster

A powdery white residue (salts)

Not treating rising damp can have substantial repercussions such as structural damage and may lead to respiratory issues. If you believe it's affecting your home, it's important to call an independent surveyor (RICS/PCA accredited) immediately. Rising damp can be easily misdiagnosed, so a professional can help determine whether it's affecting your property.

Condensation is the most common type of damp in homes and is caused by moist air coming into contact with cool surfaces. This shows up in the form of water droplets on windows, pipes and ceilings.

You can also spot condensation through other signs such as increased levels of humidity, damp patches and visible black mould around windows and pipes, for example.

What are the different types of rising damp?

There are different types of damp – identifying it early can help you treat the issue and prevent it from causing serious damage to your property.

So, what should you look out for and how is it caused?

Rising Damp: Tide marks on walls showing where the damp has risen from the ground are a common sign of rising damp. Powdery white salt-like deposits, peeling paint or blistering wallpaper can also signify the issue.

This happens when groundwater is absorbed by ground-floor brickwork and travels upwards. Older properties are particularly at risk, whereas newer homes are more likely to have a damp-proof course (DPC) installed in the structure. However, even new homes can suffer from rising damp if a DPC hasn't been installed or if the DPC is defective.

Penetrating Damp: While rising damp rises from the ground, penetrating damp tends to occur when walls or ceilings are damaged by leaking water. This is why signs of penetrating damp can be visible in random locations on walls and ceilings, as opposed to near ground floors.

The cause of penetrating damp is typically a breach of DPC, damaged brickwork or roof tiles, blocked or leaking guttering and defective seals around windows, doors and tiles.

Condensation: Is typically identified through patches of black mould, clusters of water droplets, peeling wallpaper and a musty smell. Condensation is usually located near windows or unventilated areas of a property.

When warm moisture in the air within a building settles on cold surfaces, it turns into condensation. It can point to ventilation issues, poor insulation or insufficient heating.

Does home insurance cover damp or mould?

Quite simply, home insurance doesn't tend to offer cover for damp or mould caused by gradual deterioration and poor maintenance.

The key is whether the damp has been directly caused by an unexpected sudden 'insured event', such as a burst pipe, or storm damage. This is different from compromised roof tiles causing a slow leak resulting in damp.

That's why insurers may offer cover for sudden unexpected damage, whereas claims for gradual deterioration are likely to be rejected.

The structure of your home and its permanent fittings and fixtures are covered by buildings insurance. This refers to windows, roofs, walls, doors or fitted kitchens, for example. Items in your home can be protected by a contents insurance policy. A policy can offer cover for your gadgets, furniture, clothes, jewellery and more.

Why is damp and mould considered a maintenance issue?

From an insurer's perspective, any potential claim is assessed based on how damage to a property or its contents was triggered in the first instance.

If a roof leak, for example, is affecting your property, it's generally down to you to fix the issue. This is especially true if the problem is gradual and largely due to wear and tear.

All home insurance policies exclude cover for general wear and tear, so the expectation is that you maintain the condition of your property. What may begin as a small issue can worsen over time and end up damaging elements of your property.

Condensation, for example, can cause small black mould spores initially, but over time this can begin to rot wooden window frames and floorboards. If you then need to claim for this type of damage, it may be rejected on the grounds you didn't intervene to address the problem.

Likewise, with rising damp, signs of the issue can appear before significant damage is caused. If you don't have DPC installed, or you believe it is defective, it'll be down to you to rectify the problem through proper maintenance.

It's worth mentioning these examples, because crucially, insurers will often send a loss adjuster to investigate the cause, not just the damage. And if your claim is judged to have arisen from neglecting necessary maintenance, it'll likely be rejected.