What is mobile phone insurance and what does it cover?

Mobile phone insurance is a type of gadget insurance that typically covers loss, theft, and damage. It can be bought as a standalone policy. Although you can add mobile phone cover to your home contents insurance, often via personal possessions cover.

Coverage levels vary, but policies usually include protection for common risks, including:

Loss: If you lose your phone, insurers may replace it. Some policies charge extra for this feature

If you lose your phone, insurers may replace it. Some policies charge extra for this feature Theft: If your phone is stolen, you must usually report it to police within 24 hours

If your phone is stolen, you must usually report it to police within 24 hours Accidental damage: If you drop or crack your phone, insurance can cover repair or replacement costs

In addition, you may be able to add optional extras to your policy, such as:

E-wallet fraud protection: Covers unauthorised digital payments made using your phone

Covers unauthorised digital payments made using your phone Foreign travel cover: Protects your phone when you use it abroad

Protects your phone when you use it abroad Liquid damage protection: Covers damage caused by water or other liquids

Covers damage caused by water or other liquids Mechanical breakdown: Covers faults once the manufacturer’s warranty expires

Covers faults once the manufacturer’s warranty expires Network charge protection: Covers unauthorised calls or data use after loss or theft

Covers unauthorised calls or data use after loss or theft Phone accessories cover: Protects items such as chargers, cases, or headphones

Does home insurance cover mobile phones?

Home insurance may provide limited cover for mobile phones. Home contents insurance can protect phones against risks such as fire, flood, or burglary when they’re inside the home.

However, cover outside the home is usually restricted. For wider protection, you may need to add personal possessions cover. And even then, some risks may still be excluded, such as foreign travel use or network charge protection.

Standalone mobile phone insurance policies usually provide the most comprehensive protection for mobile phones.

What is personal possessions cover?

Personal possessions cover protects valuables when you take them outside the home. It’s usually an optional add-on to a home contents insurance policy. This cover is also known as away-from-home or all-risks cover.

Typical items protected include:

Cameras

Jewellery

Laptops

Mobile phones

Musical instruments

Wallets and purses

Check your policy wording carefully to confirm exact limits.

Why is standalone mobile phone insurance often better?

Standalone mobile phone insurance usually covers a wider range of risks than a standard home insurance policy, including those with personal possessions cover added. Standalone policies may also offer faster claims processing and lower excess charges than some home insurance add-ons.

Many policies also include extra benefits, such as worldwide cover when travelling abroad, plus protection against unauthorised calls or fraudulent transactions after theft. What’s more, specialist gadget insurers often provide replacement phones of the same or equivalent model, helping you stay connected quickly.

How much does mobile phone insurance cost?

The exact cost of a standalone mobile phone insurance policy depends on things such as your phone’s value, model, and your chosen excess level. Prices can vary significantly between insurers, so it's worth shopping around.

Depending on your requirements, you may also want to compare the cost of standalone mobile phone insurance with adding personal possessions cover to your home insurance policy.

This can help you decide which option offers better value for your needs.

What are the common exclusions and pitfalls?

Mobile phone insurance policies are designed to protect against genuine accidents and theft. However, there are some common exclusions and pitfalls to be aware of that could affect your chances of making a successful claim.

Common exclusions include:

Careless behaviour, such as leaving phones unattended

Cosmetic damage that only affects appearance

Failure to report theft quickly

Leaving phones unlocked in public spaces

These factors can lead to a claim being rejected. To avoid surprises, always check the policy wording before buying cover.

What information do I need to make a claim?

To make a claim, you’ll usually need your policy number, proof of purchase, and evidence of the incident to support your case.

If your phone is lost, you should report it to your insurer as soon as possible and provide details of when and where you last saw it. If it’s been stolen, report the theft to the police and get a crime reference number.

It’s also a good idea to contact your mobile network to block your SIM and handset using the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. You can usually find this by dialling *#06# on your phone, checking your device settings, or looking on the original phone box.

If your phone is accidentally damaged, take photos or record evidence of the damage. Keep hold of the phone if it’s safe to do so, as your insurer may want to inspect it.

Contact your insurer as soon as possible to report the incident. Also check your policy documents to confirm what’s covered, along with any excess or limits that may apply.

Beware hidden costs and limitations

Claiming on your home insurance can sometimes involve hidden costs and limitations.

Excess

You must pay the agreed policy excess when making a claim, even if you’re only claiming for your phone. If your excess is high and your phone is lower value, it may not be worth claiming. However, it may be worthwhile for high-value phones or lower excess policies.

Renewal premiums

Making a claim could increase your home insurance premium at renewal, so consider the long-term cost as well as the immediate payout.

Single item limits

Check whether your policy has single item limits. High-value smartphones may exceed payout caps unless they’re specifically listed as a valuable item.