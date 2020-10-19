Compare renovations insurance

Find and compare renovation insurance online in just a few minutes
Buying a home could be the most expensive purchase that you’ll ever make. Which is why it’s so important to protect it with home insurance inside and out.
Home improvements can have a great impact by enhancing your home, but are also likely to impact your home insurance policy, during the construction work and after the job is done.
From plumbing work, kitchen remodels and even security, all could cause you to make a claim at some stage. So it’s important to get suitable quotes for renovations insurance.
You might already have one or two types of insurance that already protects your home.
Buildings insurance
Buildings insurance covers the structure of the property. The outside details, like the walls, roof. If there were a fire, flood or structural damage this insurance would cover the rebuilding of your home, and can include materials and labour. But it’s important to note it doesn’t cover the land.
Contents insurance
Contents insurance covers the contents within the home, such as electronics, clothes and furniture. You can add additional cover, which can include items like, gadgets and bikes either home or away.
Renovations insurance insurance, can cover your home or property from the planning stage, all the way through your building work. Think knocking down walls, plumbing work and reflooring. Also having multiple people in and out of the property could cause a security issue.
It can include:
This will protect your property should there be an accident that occurs like a fire, flood or theft.
This will cover you should a claim be made against you concerning your property. Such as somebody being injured whilst at your property, or as a result of your property. In some cases this could be up to £2 million.
Whilst a house is being renovated it’s possible that it will remain vacant for the period of time that is being worked on. For this reason you may need unoccupied insurance.
This will provide you with cover and protection for the time that it remains vacant.
Your insurance might also cover for subsidence. This is when the ground of your home shifts or sinks as the result of a number of situations, such as moisture changes in the ground or leaks beneath your property.
You might be made aware that subsidence has occurred by cracks appearing on the walls of your home.
Your cover should also cover for the outside features, like fences and sheds.
Heave causes your property to move up rather than down, usually the result of it becoming waterlogged.
Landslip causes the land underneath the property to move as a result of erosion, or being on a slope.
If you’re carrying out any major works on your property then it’s important to let your insurer know as soon as possible. This would be best when you’re actually planning the work, to know what you’re covered for, and to have the chance to add on any necessary cover.
If any plans do change along the way, it’s also important to keep your insurer up to date. If anything goes wrong and you have to make a claim without them knowing about the work, this could make your claim void.
If you’re having builders do the work, it’s worth checking what type of insurance they have also.
When planning your renovation, it’s likely that this will include updating or increasing the contents in your home. For this reason you’ll need to let your insurance company know to make sure you still have the right cover for your possessions.
The renovations might also have affected your security fittings and door looks. If you have made improvements in these areas, then it's possible that you’ll get a better quote than before.
Don’t make the assumption that you’ll be covered for any work that you carry out. Some policies could include exclusions that you apply to your building or content insurance.
Check your terms and conditions to make sure that you are, otherwise call your insurers just to double check.
A basic cover for building insurance will normally include bricks and mortar, as well as permanent fixtures and fittings, such as bathroom and kitchen units. You’ll find that some buildings insurance policies will cover you for accidental damage as a standard feature of their policy.
Standard home insurance policies that don’t have accidental damage cover included aren’t likely to cover you for damage caused by DIY accidents.
Don’t try to do any major works yourself, as this won’t be covered by insurance. For work like electrics and plumbing, always seek professional help, otherwise you could invalidate your insurance policy.
Inform your insurer about any major works at the planning stage
Look into whether you need planning permission to start your work
Check whether your builder has insurance for any damage they may cause
Don’t try to attempt major renovations on your own, seek professional help
Get references for any builders/professionals you plan to hire
Set a budget and then get quotes for the work you have in mind
Does your work meet the necessary building regulations? You'll need proof of this if you plan to sell
Pet insurance can give you peace of mind and protection for your pet against unexpected vet bills, illness or accidents. Compare pet insurance policies to find out what works for your family. Our guide also looks at any alternatives that might be available.
Even if you don't own much designer gear, the cost of your clothes can add up. Could you afford to replace them all? Read our guide to wardrobe and clothing insurance.
New for old insurance policies are designed to replace your stolen or damaged home contents, with new equivalent items, even for your older possessions.
Compare unoccupied house insurance and find out what it covers and how you'll be protected. Learn about how your home insurance policy can be affected if you're not around and your home is left unoccupied.
Home insurance will cover you if something happens to your home or its contents. Do you know what to include in your cover, or how much cover you even require? Read our guide to find out more.
Does your regular home insurance cover you for working from home? Read our guide and find out whether you need to consider working from home insurance.
Compare quotes to cover your property and contents whilst it's being renovated
We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.