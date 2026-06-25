What are the two types of whole-of-life insurance?

Non-profit whole-of-life insurance is also known as a standard or balanced policy. This type of policy is generally known as the low-risk, fixed whole-of-life insurance option. You'll need to complete a medical questionnaire when you apply for a policy.

If you're approved, you'll pay the same stated premium in your policy for the rest of your life. If you continue to keep up these payments, your beneficiaries will receive a guaranteed pay out when you die.

With-profit whole of life insurance, or a maximum/investment-linked policy, tends to be the more expensive option. This is because a policy is linked to an investment fund. An insurer will invest your premiums into the fund in the hope it will perform well and generate extra cash value.

However, potential returns aren't guaranteed, so there is a level of risk that a with-profit policy does not offer a return on investment. An insurer will also typically have the option to change your life cover depending on the performance of the fund. This can affect the cost of your premiums and the eventual financial pay out.

It's also important to stress that with-profit policies can be complex financial products. So, it's important to seek out independent financial advice (IFA) if you're considering this type of policy.

How to get the best whole-of-life insurance quotes

The cost of your life insurance premium is calculated using various factors, including your age, medical history, lifestyle and the amount of cover you need.

During the application process, you may be required to complete a medical questionnaire. It's crucial to be completely honest and transparent when answering these questions, as lying can carry pretty major consequences with it, such as:

Your application may be rejected

Your life insurance policy may be cancelled

Any false claim can be rejected

Your beneficiaries receiving a lower pay out upon your death

Whole-of-life insurance is typically more expensive compared to term life insurance, but there are ways to keep costs down.

Comparing life insurance quotes between multiple providers using a comparison website, such as Uswitch, can help you find the best policy for you.

Beyond comparing quotes, buying a policy when you're younger can be more affordable compared to buying life insurance when you're over 50.

This is because as you get older, your risk of dying during the policy term increases. This increased risk is factored in by insurers when calculating your premium and can result in higher monthly payments.