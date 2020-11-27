You might pose a higher risk to insurers because of your age, health, lifestyle, occupation and hobbies. The amount you will be charged for life insurance premiums will depend on your risk, so it's important to assess this when applying.

Even though high risk life insurance policies can be more expensive, if you shop around you may be able to find the best high-risk life insurance cover for your needs.

It is better to get high risk life insurance cover than not have any life insurance policy at all. With life insurance, if you were to pass away, your family or loved ones would benefit from a cash payout that could help them at a difficult financial and emotional time.

So is it possible to still get life insurance if you are considered to be ‘high risk’? There are several specialist insurers out there with policies designed to meet many individual circumstances and scenarios.

This is known as high-risk life insurance. If you fall into the category of life insurance high risk it may mean that you will have to pay a high monthly premium for life cover. Some mainstream life insurers may turn down your application. You might be better off contacting a high-risk life insurance provider with specialist knowledge.

When you compare or apply for life insurance you will be asked to include personal details that help insurers determine how much of a risk you will be to insure. Essentially, the more likely you are to die during the term of the life insurance policy, the more of a risk you are to insure.

What affects high risk life insurance policies?

• Age: Statistically, the older you are, the more likely you are to make a claim during a life insurance term. Younger people are more likely to get a cheaper deal. However, many insurers cater to people over 60. Read our guide to life insurance for over 60s to learn more and see if you can get a better deal.

• Alcohol consumption: Drinking two to four units once or twice a week with dinner will be considered less of a risk compared with someone who drinks over eight units per day, so it shouldn’t be difficult to work out whether you are a high risk with regards to alcohol intake.

• Smoker: Someone who smokes will be a higher risk than someone who does not. How long you have been a smoker for could also be a factor, so quit as soon as you can. E-cigarette smokers are unlikely to have better luck with life insurance applications, as much of the data on the risks relating to e-cigarettes is still inconclusive.

• Occupation: If you have a regular desk job you should not have anything to worry about, but if your job is considered to be higher risk, like working in the armed forces, for the police or anything where there is some danger to your life, you might have to pay higher premiums.

• Hobbies: Similar to risks at work, some of your hobbies and pastimes could have an element of danger to them. For example, if you like skiing or skydiving regularly, these are hobbies that are a higher risk and people who do them are generally harder to insure. Depending on the insurer, this might include rock climbing and other sports that are considered high risk for insurance purposes.

• Postcode: Where you live can help insurers identify life-expectancy. The insurer might look at illnesses and deaths for each postcode. Your postcode could have a higher risk than other postcodes, so this might affect the cost of your premiums.

• Health and medical history: Your general well-being and medical history will be a major factor in deciding how much risk there is for life insurance providers. Your family’s medical history will also be a factor. If you have been seriously ill in the past then it might be harder to find cheap life insurance. You might be asked to have a medical so that the insurer can get a better idea of how healthy you are. You will need to declare any pre-existing medical conditions because if you fail to do so and you need to make a claim, that claim might be turned down by the insurer.

Do I need to have a medical to get life insurance?

Most life insurance is offered with just access to your medical records via a report from your doctor. Your health and medical history is very important to insurers, so if you have indicated on your application that you have been ill in the past, or have a family history of illness, then you might be asked to take a medical.

Read our guide to getting life insurance without a medical.

Although it might be tempting to tell a few half-truths on your life insurance application, almost all insurers will want permission to speak to your GP to confirm your health history.

Worse still, if you do die and your family is waiting for their payout, the insurer might find your death to be caused by a factor you were not completely honest about and thus invalidate the claim entirely. Be honest, but try to do your best to reduce your risk factors as early as possible.

Reducing your risk to get cheap life insurance

Quitting smoking and drinking less is one of the relatively simpler ways to reduce your risk factors and increase your chances of getting cheaper life insurance.

Having a more active and healthy lifestyle is also likely to improve your chances. That means eating healthier and exercising frequently. There is very little you can do about your age or some other risk factors, so it’s important you make an effort with the areas you can control.

You can also find cheap life insurance by comparing the market. There are dozens of life insurance options available out there and by shopping around you can find a policy that is right for you and at a value that meets your wallet.

How much more does high risk life insurance cost per year?

The price of a high risk life insurance policy depends on your personal circumstances and medical history.