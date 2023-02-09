How large is the Google Pixel 7 screen?

The Google Pixel 7 is a tiny bit smaller than the Pixel 6, losing one inch from the previous 6.4-inch display down to 6.3-inches. It’s a nice size that stands out in a sea of supersized Android devices.

The Pixel 7’s Full HD+ 90hZ display is sharper and brighter than the Pixel 6, and you can really tell the difference in bright surroundings. The OLED screen really is a joy to use, with rich colours and deep shades bringing digital content to life.

How long does the Pixel 7 battery last?

The Google Pixel 7 has a 4,355mAh battery which should last a full 24 hour shift, according to Google. The Extreme Battery Saver mode feature is also on hand to help out if you’e losing juice and don’t have the option to charge.It’s said this feature enhances the batter to last up to 72 hours. You can even customise Extreme Battery Saver to halt specific apps and services.

How good is the Pixel 7’s camera?

The Google Pixel 7 comes with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide and 10.8MP punch-hole selfie cam. You can also record video in upto 4K ultra HD.

Camera specs across the market can be very similar, but Google stands out thanks to the processing power supplied by the new Tensor G2 chip. It’s given the camera’s features a real boostm especially a faster Night Sight, smarter Face Unblur and even full Photo Unblur.

Is the Google Pixel 7 5G?

Yes, the Google Pixel 7 is fully 5G, as long as you’re on a 5G data plan and live in a 5G switched area, you can connect to 5G on the Pixel 7.

When is the Google Pixel 7 released?

The Google Pixel 7 is out now!

How much does the Google 7 cost?

The Google Pixel 7 costs £599 SIM free, but if you don't want to spend that much in one go, you can pick up this smartphone on a great pay monthly deal.

What mobile phone providers offer the Google Pixel 7?

You can get the Google Pixel 7 on most major UK networks, including Vodafone, O2 and Three.