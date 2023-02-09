How large is the Google Pixel 7 Pro screen?

The Google Pixel 7 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display complete with 120Hz refresh rate for super smooth scrolling. According to Google,the new handset is 25 percent brighter than last year’s Google Pixel 6 Pro.

How long does the Pixel 7 Pro battery last?

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has an all day battery that should last up to 24 hours, and that's before switching on the saver features. Extreme Battery Saver is the setting you need if you’re running out of power and don’t have a charger nearby. It amps up the battery to last up to 72 hours. You can even choose which apps you want to stop running or reduce to save battery.

How good is the Pixel 7’s Pro’s camera?

Camera wise, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 50MP main camera, telephoto camera that goes up to a 5xZoom, and an improved ultrawide lens with a 125-degree field of view. There’s also a new macro mode setting for supremely up-close-and-personal shots of small objects.

Camera features include Cinematic Blur, Photo Unblur, and improved Night Sight. All of these come together to create sharper, clearer and better images.

Google’s new Tensor G2 chipset is the brains behind these new features. It’s also powering more upgrades to features like. Direct My Call and the Recorder function.

Is the Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G?

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is 5G-ready, so if you live in a 5G-connected location and have a 5G data plan you’re good to go.

When is the Google Pixel 7 released?

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is in stores now! You can compare all of our best Pixel 7 Pro deals here on Uswitch to find the best plan for your requirements.

How much does the Google 7 Pro cost?

The Google Pixel 7 Pro retails for £849 SIM free, but you can spread the cost out over a period of time if you opt to get a Pixel 7 Pro on a pay monthly deal here on Uswitch

What mobile phone providers offer the Google Pixel 7 Pro?

You can pick up the Google Pixel 7 Pro on major UK networks such as O2, Three and Vodafone.