iPhone 11 deals

Apple iPhone 11

The highlights

The brand new iPhone 11 is here complete with a dual lens camera on the back that will take your photos to the next level, and it comes in six stylish colours.

At a glance:

  • 6.1-inch liquid retina display
  • 12MP dual lens rear camera
  • 12 MP front camera
  • Available in 64GB, 128GB or 256GB
  • Available Purple, White, Black, Green, Yellow and Red

How good is the iPhone 11 camera?

The iPhone 11 is equipped with and excellent new dual camera. The square slot on the back houses two lenses that give you the scope to take all sorts of excellent photos.

The new ultrawide camera brings new levels of depth to landscapes and holiday snaps. From social-tastic wide angle group shots to perfect portraits, the camera takes professional-level photos with a smartphone.

On the front your selfies have a huge upgrade thanks to the 12MP selfie camera, which you can even switch to landscape shots.

How good is the iPhone 11 screen?

The 2019 iPhone has stepped-up the screen to give you a display that shows off all your favourite content. From socials to streaming, the iPhone 11’s 6.1-inch liquid retina display is excellent for shows, movies and games - so you can take advantage of the newly announced Apple Arcade and Apple TV+.

Design and feel

The latest iPhone is available in six cool colours, Purple, White, Black, Green, Yellow and Red. It's made with the toughest glass seen on a smartphone as well as being water and dust resistant - so it's built to last too.

Video recording

Photos are one thing, but if you’re livestreaming, vlogging, or just making a mini movie, you need a smartphone that capture great video. The iPhone 11 records in 4K UHD and has a range of features to give your clips a Hollywood finish.

Switch to the front camera and you can even record selfies videos in slow motion - say hello to the Slofie.

Get set to record the highest-quality video ever seen in a smart­phone. The iPhone 11 captures 4K video at 60 fps for cinematic clips. The Ultra Wide camera is just the trick all-encompassing action shots like sports and landscapes. You can even zoom in on audio so you can take a piece of that concert home without any of the crowd noise.

Fancy some editing too? You can play around with your videos just as easily as you do your photos.

How much is the iPhone 11 SIM free?

The iPhone 11 cost around £729 SIM free at the time of it's release. This might seem like a lot of money, but it's actually a good bit cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro, and you'll be getting an excellent smartphone for your money.

And of course, if you'd rather spread the cost out over a period of time, you can always opt for a pay monthly contract instead

What are the best iPhone 11 deals?

For a cheaper way to get the latest iPhone, Check out our best iPhone 11 monthly paid deals and iPhone 11 upgrade deals.

On a pay monthly plan you can spread the cost over the course of the contract, making it an easier way of getting your hands on the latest smartphones.

How does the iPhone 11 differ from the iPhone XR?

See how the iPhone 11 differs from the iPhone XR and find out more about these two excellent smartphones. We've got all the info you need.

Where can I find iPhone 11 deals?

You can find great iPhone 11 deals here at Uswitch. So take your pick from networks, price plans and more.

Would you prefer the latest iPhone?

The iPhone 12 is Apple's newest iPhone. If you want to get the very latest iPhone, take a look at our best iPhone 12 deals:

