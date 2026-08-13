iPhone 11 deals

The iPhone 11 was an incredibly popular smartphone from the moment it launched. It was the first in years to have the new stylish, more finely-cut design.

Available in six vibrant colours and featuring a dual-camera set-up, the iPhone 11 is an affordable alternative for those not fussed about having the latest iPhone 17, but still wanting that signature Apple style and quality.

iPhone 11: features and specifications

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch all-screen LCD Multi-Touch display, with 1792 x 828 pixel resolution.

Weight: 194g

Dimensions: W = 75.7mm, H = 150.9mm, D = 8.3mm

Dual lens camera system with 12MP Wide and 12MP Ultra Wide cameras

12MP dual lens rear camera with wide and ultra wide lenses

12 MP front camera

6.1-inch all-screen LCD Multi-Touch display

Available in three storage options: 64GB, 128GB or 256GB

Available in six colours: Purple, White, Black, Green, Yellow and Red

Also available: iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 runs on the A11 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU.

While the handset won’t match the latest iPhone in terms of pure performance power, it still has plenty of power for handling all your apps and processing photos and video.

iPhone 11: availability and price

The iPhone 11 originally cost around £729 SIM free at the time of its release, but can now be bought for around £400 from some retailers.

If you'd prefer to spread the cost out over a period of time, you can always opt for one of the pay monthly contracts listed above.

How good is the iPhone 11 display?

The iPhone 11 gives you a display that shows off all your favourite content. From social media to streaming, the iPhone 11’s 6.1-inch liquid retina display is excellent for shows, movies and games.

How good is the iPhone 11 camera?

The iPhone 11 is set up with an excellent dual camera. The square slot on the back houses two lenses that give you the scope to take all sorts of excellent photos.

The wide angle lens lets you fill your screen with your subject, whether taking photos of friends, pets, nature, or even yourself. Meanwhile, the ultrawide camera lets you capture even more in your images. From sprawling landscapes to holiday snaps, the iPhone 11 camera is sharp, colourful and lets you capture even professional-level photos on a smartphone.

Both the front-facing and rear-facing cameras have 12MP resolution so you can capture plenty of detail and colour in ever shot.

How good is the iPhone 11 for video?

Photos are one thing, but if you’re live streaming, vlogging, or just making a mini movie, you need a smartphone that capture great video. The iPhone 11 records in 4K UHD and has a range of features to give your clips a very crisp, clear quality.

The iPhone 11 captures 4K video at 60fps for cinematic clips, and the ultra wide camera is just the trick all-encompassing action shots like sports and landscapes. You can even zoom in on audio so you can take a piece of that concert home without any of the crowd noise.

The iPhone 11 was the first iPhone to introduce filming in slow motion on the front-facing camera, coining the phrase “slow-fie”, which may not have caught on. But the videos still look great.

What is the difference between iPhone 11 and iPhone 12?

The biggest difference between the iPhone and iPhone 12 was the introduction of 5G capability. As 5G starts to become the standard in mobile network coverage, the lack of compatibility in the iPhone 11 could be a significant disadvantage.

The iPhone 12 also has an OLED screen and features like MagSafe, which lets you attach a range of accessories and chargers magnetically.

Check out our best iPhone 12 deals.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 11 is a perfectly capable smartphone for both photos and video, and you’re sure to get great quality every time. However, newer versions of the iPhone feature significant improvements in both photo and video capabilities.

The addition of another camera, the option to photograph in Apple ProRAW, and a number of software updates such a cinematic mode have been introduced in newer iPhone range releases.

iPhone 11 contract options

You can still get an iPhone 11 contract from most of the UK’s most popular networks, making it easier to spread the cost of a new handset and combine it as part of a pay monthly plan with your monthly data and calls package.

Can I get an iPhone 11 with no upfront cost?

You can get an iPhone 11 with no upfront cost from networks like Three, iD Mobile, Vodafone and O2. This will make the monthly cost a little higher over the course of your contract.

Can I get the iPhone 11 with unlimited data?

You can get the iPhone 11 with unlimited data from a number of networks, but again this will increase your monthly bill. However, most networks that sell the iPhone 11 offer either large or unlimited data packages, and the difference between the two is usually no more than £1 or £2.

What’s the cheapest way to get the iPhone 11?

The cheapest way to get an iPhone 11 would probably be to buy a refurbished handset, one that’s passed a number of quality checks including screen quality and battery life. A pre-owned phone means much lower prices.

Can I get the iPhone 11 with poor credit?

Since the iPhone 11 is more affordable than some newer handsets, it can be easier to get a contract with poor credit. Networks like giffgaff, VOXI, Smarty and Lebara are also well know for not requiring rigorous credit checks.

Compare more handset deals across multiple brands with our handset league table.

See all our best iPhone deals

Author: Ray Ali