iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: What’s the difference?

The iPhone 11 is here. As you’d expect, it improves on last year’s model – the iPhone XR – in lots of ways.

But what’s new? We’ve cut through the hype to bring you the details that actually matter, so you can see if it’s worth spending on an upgrade.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Camera

Every year’s launch brings lots of improvements to the iPhone’s camera, and this year is no different.

The iPhone 11 has a new dual camera system, which features both a wide and ultra-wide angle lens. These work in tandem to give you more shooting options.

Take a snap using the wide angle lens, and you can zoom out to the shot from the ultra-wide, for example. This will give you a wider view, taking in more of your surroundings, and should work fantastically for landscapes. It will also help put your snaps in perspective.

There's also a new night mode, a brighter flash and more portrait lighting effects.

The iPhone XR, by contrast, only has a single camera system, which is much more limited.

The front camera has also been improved. The iPhone 11’s selfie snapper has been bumped up to 12 megapixels, up from the 7 of the iPhone XR. It also records video in 4K, while the XR is stuck at high definition.

The 11's front-facer records video selfies in slow motion, too.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Screen

One area that hasn’t been improved is the screen. The iPhone 11 has the same 6.1-inch liquid retina LCD display as the iPhone XR, meaning you won’t see any improvements here. Shame.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Power

The iPhone 11 has Apple’s new A13 Bionic chip under the hood, coupled with its third-generation neural engine. While last year’s iPhone XR has the previous generation, the A12 Bionic.

Apple claims the A13 is the fastest ever processor in a phone. So it should make everything quicker, from opening apps and taking photos, to loading web pages and streaming video.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Battery life

Apple has squeezed a little more life out of the iPhone 11 – it lasts up to an hour longer than the iPhone XR. The XR, in turn, lasts up to 90 minutes longer than the iPhone 8 Plus.

But exactly how long you get out of each depends on what you use them for – intensive tasks like streaming video and playing games will sap the battery quicker.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Water-resistance

This year’s iPhone is more water-resistant than its predecessor. It will survive a dunk in up to 2m of water for up to 30 minutes – that’s a meter deeper than the iPhone XR. Still, careful how you go.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Storage options

You also get the option of more storage with the iPhone 11. As well as 64GB and 128GB models, there’s a 256GB option. The XR, meanwhile, only offers 64GB or 128GB.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Price

The all-important question. The iPhone 11 starts at £729, which is quite a bit more than the iPhone XR, which will set you back £629.

These are both starting prices – adding more storage will cost you extra.