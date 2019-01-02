Sony set to reveal 5G smartphone plans

Sony looks set to become the latest mobile maker to reveal its 5G plans, with the Japanese tech giant due to hold a press conference at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on 7th January.

Details remain scarce, but it’s likely that Sony will outline how it plans to take on its rivals and offer a 5G device later this year.

However, any actual device announcement could be left until Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February, when Samsung, OnePlus and LG are all expected to throw their hat into the 5G ring.

5G will be 2019’s biggest mobile development, with networks looking to bring their infrastructure online later in the year. EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone are all currently testing ultra fast networks that offer speeds up to 1,000 times faster than 4G.

Sony is also planning to reveal a trip of new low and mid–range handsets at CES. The Xperia XA3, XA3 Ultra and L3. All are rumoured to feature Android, dual cameras and glass or aluminium finishes.

The higher end Xperia XZ4 and XZ4 Ultra are not due to get an outing at CES, with sources suggesting they’ll be unveiled at MWC.

Source:

Phone Arena