 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Sony set to reveal 5G smartphone plans

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Sony set to reveal 5G smartphone plans

02 January 2019 Last updated: 07 November 2019
Tech giant to tease details at CES in Las Vegas.
5G hero phone

Sony looks set to become the latest mobile maker to reveal its 5G plans, with the Japanese tech giant due to hold a press conference at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on 7th January.

Details remain scarce, but it’s likely that Sony will outline how it plans to take on its rivals and offer a 5G device later this year.

However, any actual device announcement could be left until Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February, when Samsung, OnePlus and LG are all expected to throw their hat into the 5G ring.

5G will be 2019’s biggest mobile development, with networks looking to bring their infrastructure online later in the year. EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone are all currently testing ultra fast networks that offer speeds up to 1,000 times faster than 4G.

Sony is also planning to reveal a trip of new low and mid–range handsets at CES. The Xperia XA3, XA3 Ultra and L3. All are rumoured to feature Android, dual cameras and glass or aluminium finishes.

The higher end Xperia XZ4 and XZ4 Ultra are not due to get an outing at CES, with sources suggesting they’ll be unveiled at MWC.

Source:

Phone Arena

Read next

Joe Minihane

02 January 2019 Last updated: 07 November 2019
Category: News
Tagged: 5g, sony

You may also like

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
The best mobile innovations of 2019

The best mobile innovations of 2019

5G, folding phones, more audible phone calls and more.

news - 09 April 2021
iPhone 12 Pro review

iPhone 12 Pro review

We put Apple's newest and best iPhone to the test.

reviews - 09 April 2021
OPPO Find X3 Lite review

OPPO Find X3 Lite review

Here's our verdict on the cheapest edition of OPPO's Find X3 Series.

reviews - 08 April 2021
What is 5G? Where can you get it? And how fast is it?

What is 5G? Where can you get it? And how fast is it?

It's 4G vs 5G, as we take a look at the future of mobile networks.

guides - 01 April 2021
iPhone 12 review

iPhone 12 review

The standard device of the iPhone 12 range might just be the best of the bunch.

reviews - 02 March 2021

Latest news:

back to top