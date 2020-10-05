EE Launches Full Works Plan

EE has launched its Full Works Plan, which gives iPhone customers who sign up to the plan inclusive access to Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

This offer also features uncapped and unlimited mobile data, and includes the Anytime Upgrade bonus which lets you upgrade to a new phone anytime you want. Perfect if you want the latest iPhone every year - like the upcoming iPhone 12.

Fans of Apple, and entertainment in general, have a lot to get excited about with the Full Works Plan. For a start you’ll get access to Apple Music with over 60 million songs and exclusive shows, radio stations and live-streamed events hosted by some of the biggest names in music.

You can also enjoy more than 100 games such as Sonic Racing with Apple Arcade or watch exclusive Apple Originals such as Central Park via Apple TV+

The Full Works Plan is available to SIM only iPhone customers, who can select the BT Sport Ultimate app as a smart benefit, giving you access to live sport, including the Premier league.

Alternatively, SIM only customers who are frequent flyers can choose the Roam Further pass, which allows you to roam in even more countries including the USA and Australia with no extra fee.

What we love about this plan:

Access to Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade

Uncapped and unlimited mobile data

Option to upgrade anytime

Free service pack

EE also introduced a new Smart iPhone plan, which gives you the choice of one inclusive Apple smart benefit from Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade and generous data allowances. This includes reserve data access, keeping you connected if your data allowance runs out.

The price of both plans depends on the model of the iPhone chosen. Both plans also include a service pack at no extra cost. A service pack features an annual device MOT, £10 to spend on cases and screen protectors and an EE Lifetime Guarantee which gives you an extended warranty for the duration of your contract.

Marc Allera, CEO, BT Consumer, said: “We’re always looking for ways to offer customers the best mobile experiences through partnerships with the world’s most innovative brands. And now, for the first time, they can get the best of EE and the best of Apple in one mobile plan. Allowing them to benefit from Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, unlimited mobile data, and the option to upgrade whenever they want - all on the UK’s no.1 network for 4G and 5G.”