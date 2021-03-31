 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Platform 2 year fixed cashback mortgage

Initial rate
0.94% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£1499
APRC
3.8% overall cost
Monthly cost
£680.98 for 27 months
Enquire
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £182,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 27 months of £680.98 at 0.94% (fixed), then 273 months of £965.45 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £283,453.31 which includes interest of £99,954.31. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Max age at term end: 75 years

Minimum income £15,000

Available via brokers only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Yorkshire Building Society 2 year fixed remortgage

Initial rate
0.95% until 31 Oct 2023
Fees
£1495
APRC
3.8% overall cost
Monthly cost
£681.80 for 62 months
Enquire
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £182,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 26 months of £681.80 at 0.95% (fixed), then 36 months of £912.90 at 3.75% (discount), then 238 months of £972.85 at 4.49% (variable). Total amount payable £283,624.50 which includes interest of £100,129.50. Completion Fee (£1,495) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Northern Ireland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 80 years

Remortgage only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Available via lender only

TSB 2 year fixed remortgage

Initial rate
0.99% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£995
APRC
3.2% overall cost
Monthly cost
£685.08 for 27 months
Enquire
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £182,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £685.08 at 0.99% (fixed), then 273 months of £898.17 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £264,692.57 which includes interest of £81,697.57. Product Fee (£995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 75 years

Remortgage only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Available in branch only

Progressive Building Society 2 year discount remortgage for properties in Northern Ireland

Initial rate
0.99% for 2 years
Fees
£0
APRC
3.8% overall cost
Monthly cost
£685.08 for 24 months
Enquire
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £182,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 24 months of £685.08 at 0.99% (discount), then 276 months of £970.12 at 4.35% (variable). Total amount payable £284,195.04 which includes interest of £102,195.04. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of Northern Ireland

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Remortgage only.

Self employed not accepted.

Available in branch only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society 2 year discount cashback remortgage

Initial rate
0.99% for 2 years
Fees
£699
APRC
4.7% overall cost
Monthly cost
£685.08 for 60 months
Enquire
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £182,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 4.7%. Repayments: 24 months of £685.08 at 0.99% (discount), then 36 months of £959.88 at 4.24% (discount), then 240 months of £1,101.68 at 5.89% (variable). Total amount payable £316,099.80 which includes interest of £133,400.80. Arrangement Fee (£199) paid upfront. Completion Fee (£500) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Max age at application: 80 years

Max age at term end: 85 years

Minimum income £10,000

Remortgage only.

Available via brokers only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Furness Building Society 2 year fixed

Initial rate
0.99% for 2 years
Fees
£999
APRC
4.5% overall cost
Monthly cost
£685.08 for 24 months
Enquire
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £182,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 4.5%. Repayments: 24 months of £685.08 at 0.99% (fixed), then 276 months of £1,045.38 at 5.14% (variable). Total amount payable £305,965.80 which includes interest of £122,966.80. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 80 years

Area restrictions may apply.

Additional criteria may apply.

What is a 65% LTV mortgage?

If you can put down a deposit of at 35% of your property’s value you are eligible to apply for a 65% LTV mortgage.

Mortgages rates are determined by LTV values, which are set at incremental thresholds between 60% and 100%. The rates offered become more or less expensive depending on the threshold, 65% LTV are near the cheapest.

What are the benefits of a 65% LTV mortgage?

LTV, which stands for loan to value ratio, is size of your deposit against the amount of money you will need to borrow to purchase the property you’re planning to buy.

If you can put down a bigger deposit your LTV will be correspondingly lower. This is important because a lower LTV will get you a lower interest rate and cheaper monthly repayments.

65% LTV mortgages tend to be the second lowest threshold offered, giving very cheap rates, but not the cheapest.

Getting a 65% LTV mortgage

Raising a 35% deposit takes most people many years of saving, or will be raised by the sale of their last home, so it’s rare for first time buyers to be able to apply for a 65% LTV mortgage.

If you are moving, downsizing to a lower value home could see you get a bigger deposit and make a 65% LTV mortgage a possibility.

If you’re 65% LTV mortgage is worth it in the long term as the lower rates and lower repayments could save you thousands, even tens of thousands.

Find alternative LTV mortgages

