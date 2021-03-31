Why are you looking for a mortgage?
Repayment mortgage of £182,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 27 months of £680.98 at 0.94% (fixed), then 273 months of £965.45 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £283,453.31 which includes interest of £99,954.31. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Minimum income £15,000
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £182,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 27 months of £680.98 at 0.94% (fixed), then 273 months of £965.45 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £283,453.31 which includes interest of £99,954.31. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Minimum income £15,000
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £182,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 26 months of £681.80 at 0.95% (fixed), then 36 months of £912.90 at 3.75% (discount), then 238 months of £972.85 at 4.49% (variable). Total amount payable £283,624.50 which includes interest of £100,129.50. Completion Fee (£1,495) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 80 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £182,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 26 months of £683.44 at 0.97% (fixed), then 36 months of £913.08 at 3.75% (discount), then 238 months of £973.05 at 4.49% (variable). Total amount payable £283,721.22 which includes interest of £100,226.22. Completion Fee (£1,495) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 80 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £182,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £685.08 at 0.99% (fixed), then 273 months of £898.17 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £264,692.57 which includes interest of £81,697.57. Product Fee (£995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £182,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £685.08 at 0.99% (fixed), then 273 months of £898.17 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £264,692.57 which includes interest of £81,697.57. Product Fee (£995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £182,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £685.08 at 0.99% (fixed), then 273 months of £898.17 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £264,692.57 which includes interest of £81,697.57. Product Fee (£995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £182,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 24 months of £685.08 at 0.99% (discount), then 276 months of £970.12 at 4.35% (variable). Total amount payable £284,195.04 which includes interest of £102,195.04. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Remortgage only.
Self employed not accepted.
Available in branch only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £182,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 4.7%. Repayments: 24 months of £685.08 at 0.99% (discount), then 36 months of £959.88 at 4.24% (discount), then 240 months of £1,101.68 at 5.89% (variable). Total amount payable £316,099.80 which includes interest of £133,400.80. Arrangement Fee (£199) paid upfront. Completion Fee (£500) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at application: 80 years
Max age at term end: 85 years
Minimum income £10,000
Remortgage only.
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £182,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 4.5%. Repayments: 24 months of £685.08 at 0.99% (fixed), then 276 months of £1,045.38 at 5.14% (variable). Total amount payable £305,965.80 which includes interest of £122,966.80. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 80 years
Area restrictions may apply.
Additional criteria may apply.
YOUR HOME MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP REPAYMENTS ON YOUR MORTGAGE
If you can put down a deposit of at 35% of your property’s value you are eligible to apply for a 65% LTV mortgage.
Mortgages rates are determined by LTV values, which are set at incremental thresholds between 60% and 100%. The rates offered become more or less expensive depending on the threshold, 65% LTV are near the cheapest.
LTV, which stands for loan to value ratio, is size of your deposit against the amount of money you will need to borrow to purchase the property you’re planning to buy.
If you can put down a bigger deposit your LTV will be correspondingly lower. This is important because a lower LTV will get you a lower interest rate and cheaper monthly repayments.
65% LTV mortgages tend to be the second lowest threshold offered, giving very cheap rates, but not the cheapest.
Raising a 35% deposit takes most people many years of saving, or will be raised by the sale of their last home, so it’s rare for first time buyers to be able to apply for a 65% LTV mortgage.
If you are moving, downsizing to a lower value home could see you get a bigger deposit and make a 65% LTV mortgage a possibility.
If you’re 65% LTV mortgage is worth it in the long term as the lower rates and lower repayments could save you thousands, even tens of thousands.
Uswitch is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 312850) to provide this mortgage comparison service.
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to.
We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.