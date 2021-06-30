 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Compare tracker mortgages

Find and compare tracker mortgages online in just a few minutes

How it works

Enter your details

Are you looking for a new mortgage or are you remortgaging?

Compare mortgage deals

See the range of mortgages currently available on the market.

Apply

A dedicated mortgage adviser will be there to guide you through every step.

About tracker mortgages

The Base Rate of interest is how much it costs banks to 'buy' money. It is set by the Bank of England and depending on how the economy is behaving they'll make this cheaper or more expensive.

Following this means your interest rates will go up and down in line with the performance of economy, so when times are tough your repayments should be smaller and vice versa should the economy be booming.

What is a tracker mortgage?

It's simply the base rate, plus a charge to you on top that will be pre-agreed for set amount of time. For example, if your tracker mortgage is the Base Rate +2%, and the Base Rate rate is 1%, you will pay 3%. If the Base Rate rises to 2%, you will pay 4%.

Tracker mortgages can be a risk - if the Base Rate rises, your payments will rise accordingly. However, if they fall, so will your mortgage repayments.

Some tracker mortgages are capped - this means that there is a limit to the maximum amount your mortgage rate can rise to, irrespective of how high the Base Rate goes.

If the Base Rate goes down, you also have the opportunity of paying more of your mortgage off each month. That way, you are taking advantage of the low rates and minimising the total amount of debt payable if the rates go up.

What's the difference between a tracker mortgage and a variable rate mortgage?

A variable rate mortgage will follow the Standard Variable Rate of the bank which has made the loan, whereas a tracker mortgage follows the Bank of England's Base Rate.

Most mortgage lenders will provide a tracker mortgage as one of their options alongside variable and fixed rate mortgages.

Is there a catch with tracker mortgages?

Although there's no catch per se, be aware that if interest rates rise so do your mortgage repayments. Therefore, you may find budgeting for your monthly bills more difficult as the rate at which you pay could change regularly.

That said, you are reliant on the Bank of England rather than changes your lender is likely to make in reaction to interest rates, so you can monitor changes with more clarity.

How often do interest rates change?

The Bank of England makes their decision on whether the bank charges change and by how much on the first Thursday of every month.

It is strongly dependant on the strength of the economy and the rate of borrowing nationwide.

Can I switch from my fixed rate mortgage to a tracker mortgage?

Most banks will allow you to change your mortgage, but many will charge an early repayment charge for leaving before your mortgage term has ended.

Mortgage guides

Man in wheelchair with partner signing mortgage contract

How to get a mortgage with an illness or disability

Being ill or disabled shouldn't be a reason for not getting a mortgage, even if your income comes solely from benefit payments, but it can make it slightly harder to be accepted by a lender. Here we look at how you can do it and where you need to look to get a mortgage.

Learn more
Buy to let mortgages

Properties selling faster than ever before as house prices hit new record high

Even 145,000 new homes coming onto the market in April wasn’t enough to meet demand as Rightmove saw properties selling faster than it ever has while asking prices hit a new all-time high of £327,797.

Learn more

The advantages of a buy-to-let mortgage with Molo

Whether you’re investing in bricks and mortar for the first time or are adding to your collection of investment assets, a buy-to-let mortgage can help landlords realise their property dream.

Learn more
Dropping £1 coin into a purse

What size mortgage can I get and how much can I borrow?

Finding the size of mortgage you can get before you start house hunting is a sensible move and can help you set your budget.

Learn more
Islamic business lady signing an agreement for an Islamic / halal mortgage

How does an Islamic or halal mortgage work?

The Islamic or halal mortgage process is slightly different, allowing customers to get finance to buy a home without paying any interest.

Learn more
Gifted deposit for a mortgage

How to get a mortgage

To get a mortgage you need to have at least a 5% deposit for a home as well as meeting affordability and credit score criteria with a lender.

Learn more

Compare tracker mortgages

Compare quotes to find the mortgage deal that's right for you

View mortgage deals

Find the mortgage that’s right for you

100% Loan to Value (LTV) Mortgages

95% Loan to Value (LTV) Mortgages

90% Loan to Value (LTV) Mortgages

85% Loan to Value (LTV) Mortgages

80% Loan to Value (LTV) Mortgages

75% Loan to Value (LTV) Mortgages

70% Loan to Value (LTV) Mortgages

65% Loan to Value (LTV Mortgages

60% Loan to Value (LTV) Mortgages

Bad credit mortgages

Buy-to-let mortgages

First-time buyer mortgages

Moving home mortgages

Offset mortgages

Remortgaging

Shared ownership