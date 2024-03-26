How our partnership with Mojo Mortgages works

Your cookie preferences

At Uswitch, we work with our trusted partner Mojo Mortgages to help home buyers find the most suitable deals for their needs. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or looking to remortgage, Mojo searches thousands of products from a panel of over 70 lenders to provide personalised recommendations. And it won’t cost you a thing.

Compare mortgage rates
YOUR PROPERTY MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP WITH YOUR MORTGAGE REPAYMENTS.

The FCA does not regulate mortgages on commercial or investment buy-to-let properties.

Kellie Steed
February 5th, 2025

It’s free to compare mortgages 

We introduce our readers to Mojo Mortgages to provide free and straightforward mortgage advice:

  • Check your mortgage eligibility and affordability with no impact on your credit score 

  • Compare thousands of deals across the market, including broker-exclusive mortgage products

  • Get expert recommendations from their qualified mortgage advisors

  • Receive ongoing support throughout the mortgage application journey

Find out more about working with a mortgage broker

When you secure a mortgage through Mojo Mortgages, the lender pays Mojo a commission. This ensures their advice remains free for you, the customer.

Mojo is fully transparent about any commission they earn from your chosen lender, and these details will also be included in your product illustration.

Mojo may also receive commission across additional services they provide, such as insurance, conveyancing or referrals to specialist partners. Again, full details of any fee received will be relayed to you and it will never impact the advice given or how much you pay. 

Does Uswitch get commission from the Mojo partnership? 

No, we don’t. While we do receive commission when you buy some providers’ products through our site, we don’t earn money directly when you compare mortgages with Mojo. 

That’s because Uswitch and Mojo Mortgages are both part of the RVU group. So while we don’t benefit directly from the commission Mojo Mortgages earns, we indirectly benefit by supporting brands across the group. 

More importantly, though, our partnership with Mojo allows us to provide helpful content and mortgage guides. Giving you the knowledge you need to approach mortgages with confidence.

Expect impartial, expert recommendations 

While Mojo Mortgages does benefit from a commission if you secure a mortgage through them, this won’t have an effect on the advice offered or how much you pay for your mortgage.

Like Uswitch, Mojo Mortgages are also regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This means they are committed to acting in your best interests and providing impartial, trustworthy advice.

So, when you’re introduced to Mojo through us, you can feel confident you’re getting unbiased, expert recommendations.

Ashlyn is the best and a life saver
Ashlyn is currently handling my mortgage and she has been absolutely wonderful. I honest don’t know what I would have done without her help. I have no clue where to start or do and she has truly made this an easier process. She is processing my mortgage as I write this and been a life saver. I hope she gets a reward or bonus as amazing
Jade Spindler
Friendly efficient service.
Friendly efficient service.
claire lewis
Very helpful and communicative
Very helpful and communicative. Clear and informative
Ms

