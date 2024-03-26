How our partnership with Mojo Mortgages works

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
At Uswitch, we work with our trusted partner Mojo Mortgages to help home buyers find the most suitable deals for their needs. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or looking to remortgage, Mojo searches thousands of products from a panel of over 70 lenders to provide personalised recommendations. And it won’t cost you a thing.
YOUR PROPERTY MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP WITH YOUR MORTGAGE REPAYMENTS.
The FCA does not regulate mortgages on commercial or investment buy-to-let properties.
We introduce our readers to Mojo Mortgages to provide free and straightforward mortgage advice:
Check your mortgage eligibility and affordability with no impact on your credit score
Compare thousands of deals across the market, including broker-exclusive mortgage products
Get expert recommendations from their qualified mortgage advisors
Receive ongoing support throughout the mortgage application journey
When you secure a mortgage through Mojo Mortgages, the lender pays Mojo a commission. This ensures their advice remains free for you, the customer.
Mojo is fully transparent about any commission they earn from your chosen lender, and these details will also be included in your product illustration.
Mojo may also receive commission across additional services they provide, such as insurance, conveyancing or referrals to specialist partners. Again, full details of any fee received will be relayed to you and it will never impact the advice given or how much you pay.
No, we don’t. While we do receive commission when you buy some providers’ products through our site, we don’t earn money directly when you compare mortgages with Mojo.
That’s because Uswitch and Mojo Mortgages are both part of the RVU group. So while we don’t benefit directly from the commission Mojo Mortgages earns, we indirectly benefit by supporting brands across the group.
More importantly, though, our partnership with Mojo allows us to provide helpful content and mortgage guides. Giving you the knowledge you need to approach mortgages with confidence.
While Mojo Mortgages does benefit from a commission if you secure a mortgage through them, this won’t have an effect on the advice offered or how much you pay for your mortgage.
Like Uswitch, Mojo Mortgages are also regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This means they are committed to acting in your best interests and providing impartial, trustworthy advice.
So, when you’re introduced to Mojo through us, you can feel confident you’re getting unbiased, expert recommendations.
Ashlyn is the best and a life saver
Friendly efficient service.
Very helpful and communicative
Uswitch makes introductions to Mojo Mortgages to provide mortgage solutions. Uswitch and Mojo Mortgages are part of the same group of companies. Uswitch Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under firm reference number 312850. You can check this on the Financial Services Register by visiting the FCA website. Uswitch Limited is registered in England and Wales (Company No 03612689) The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London SE1 2LH. Mojo Mortgages is a trading style of Life's Great Limited which is registered in England and Wales (06246376). Mojo are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and are on the Financial Services Register (478215) Mojo’s registered office is The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH. To contact Mojo by phone, please call 0333 123 0012.