How our partnership with Mojo Mortgages works

When you secure a mortgage through Mojo Mortgages, the lender pays Mojo a commission. This ensures their advice remains free for you, the customer.

Mojo is fully transparent about any commission they earn from your chosen lender, and these details will also be included in your product illustration.

Mojo may also receive commission across additional services they provide, such as insurance, conveyancing or referrals to specialist partners. Again, full details of any fee received will be relayed to you and it will never impact the advice given or how much you pay.