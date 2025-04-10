It really depends on your exact circumstances. There are a lot of factors that contribute to whether or not a remortgage is right for you, and timing is key to this.

Switching to a new deal can save you money on interest, afford you more flexible terms, or even allow you to borrow more, but this won’t be true for everyone so it’s important to fully understand your choices.

Many people who took out mortgage before the Bank of England began raising the base rate back in 2022 may now find that the rates available to them are much less favourable, purely due to changes in the market, rather than their circumstances. That said, if you took out a two-year fixed-rate mortgage deal in mid-2023, you may find rates are becoming slightly more favourable now.

You may also find it more challenging to switch providers if your financial circumstances or credit score has declined, as the interest rates available to you may rise as a result or a new lender may even not be willing to accept your application.

If you plan to switch lenders, new mortgage affordability checks are likely to be carried out when you apply. However, this won't always be the case with a product transfer so you may be able to stick with your current mortgage lender even if you can't switch providers straight away.

If you're struggling to meet the affordability requirements to move mortgages with your existing lender too, it's best to seek the advice of an experienced mortgage broker.