Overpaying your mortgage – if your existing mortgage doesn’t allow for this or charges you fees if you overpay, you might want to consider switching mortgages to secure a deal that allows you to overpay any amount and/or without being penalised

There are all sorts of flexible mortgage deals available these days that could have more beneficial terms than you currently enjoy. For example:

You want to overpay your mortgage or enjoy other flexible options

It’s a good idea to keep yourself informed of interest rate rises and act quickly if you feel that your mortgage rates will be affected by potential rises. A broker will be able to help you determine exactly how this type of rise in interest would affect your mortgage repayments if you’re uncertain.

If you’re on a variable rate, such as a tracker or discount deal , when the Bank of England (BofE) base rate rises, your rates will rise fairly quickly, as they are directly influenced by these fluctuations. Of course, they also fall if the BofE base rate falls, but in this case, you are likely better off staying put.

This will both save you from potentially missing out on deals that may not be available in six months time, and help you to avoid early repayment charges (ERCs) that you would likely pay if you decided to remortgage before the date your deal ends.

It’s a good idea to start researching new deals between three and six months before your current one ends. Some lenders will allow you to reserve an offer for up to six months in advance, meaning you can lock in a rate that’s available now and automatically transfer to the new rate when your existing one expires.

When that fixed-rate period ends, however, you will typically revert onto the lender’s standard variable rate (SVR). SVRs are often higher than fixed-rate deals, so your mortgage repayments will rise as a result of this.

Fixed-rate mortgages tend to last between two to five years, although some lenders do offer longer fixed-rate periods. A fixed-rate means that your monthly payments will stay the same for the full length of the fixed term.

Payment holidays – some mortgage terms allow you to take payment holidays every so often, which can be helpful when you are experiencing financial difficulties or perhaps have a big purchase planned. Changing mortgage providers may mean that you can find a deal with this type of flexible benefit

Offsetting your interest – offset mortgages can be a great way to save money if you have substantial savings, as they let you use your savings balance to reduce the interest you are charged on your mortgage.

You’re eligible to change to a better mortgage deal

The level of interest you pay is influenced by your loan to value (LTV), which is the current value of the property, compared to how much you owe. So, for example, if you borrow £80,000 on a £100,000 property your LTV is 80% to begin with.

If the value of your home rises to £120,000, your LTV would fall to around 65%, meaning what you owe, although unchanged in terms of monetary value, is a lower percentage of the overall value of the property than when you took out the mortgage. As lower LTV borrowing is considered lower risk, lenders are then typically able to offer you a better rate of interest.

Even if your home’s value doesn’t appreciate in value very quickly, as you repay the loan, the amount you owe compared to the value of the property still reduces through repayment, meaning that once you’ve been repaying your mortgage for a while, so long as house prices haven’t fallen, you should also have lowered your LTV enough to be able to get a better interest rate.

You want to borrow more

If you want to borrow more money for a large purchase, such as home improvements or a new car, you can often use the equity in your home to increase the size of your mortgage loan. This is known as remortgaging to release equity.

Equity simply means the chunk of the property that you already own, either through having repaid a certain amount or the value of your house rising, lowering your LTV.

Changing mortgage providers in order to extend your borrowing is not always the cheapest way to borrow money, and depending on the amount you’re looking for, there could be more cost effective options.

It can be a really useful borrowing tool for some people, however, especially if you have a good amount of equity in your home. Lenders' terms vary and their accepted reason for borrowing can also change from one to the next, but some will consider a loan for any legal purpose.