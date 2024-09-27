According to recent UK rental market statistics, more than two-thirds (67%) of landlords reported increased tenant demand in Q2 2023. As demand outstrips supply, the build-to-rent scheme can help support the market.

As part of our comprehensive landlord hub, let’s delve deeper into what build-to-rent is, and the latest statistics for 2024.

What does build-to-rent mean?

Introduced in 2012, the build-to-rent scheme promotes the construction of property developments with the intention of appealing to renters rather than prospective homeowners.

As these are new-builds, they typically come with modern on-site amenities such as co-working areas and gyms.

These properties are not typically owned by individual investors but rather developers who invest and manage each project on a long-term scale.

Do build-to-rent projects need to provide affordable housing?

The National Planning Policy Framework outlines that build-to-rent schemes must provide affordable housing in the form of affordable private rent.

Projects are expected to have at least 20% discounted market rent homes, which must be maintained in perpetuity.

Rent for these homes must have a minimum discount of 20% lower than local market rents, and this should increase as the market does.

Build-to-rent statistics 2024

Top build-to-rent statistics