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Variable, fixed, and discount mortgages - what suits you? Tell us about yourself and our broker partner Mojo will find the best variable mortgage rates for you
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YOUR PROPERTY MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP WITH YOUR MORTGAGE REPAYMENTS.
A variable rate mortgage is simply one where the interest rate can vary (rise or fall) over the duration of the deal. This is in contrast to fixed-rate mortgages, where you pay the same rate of interest for a set length of time.
With variable rate mortgages, your mortgage repayments could, therefore, change from month to month.
There are three types of variable rate mortgage:
Standard variable rate (SVR) mortgages
The best variable rate mortgage for you depends on your individual circumstances and your appetite for risk, so it's a good idea to review this information and discuss at greater length with a mortgage expert, before making a final decision.
Every lender has a standard variable rate (SVR), which is their default interest rate and usually higher than other rates. When you take out any other type of mortgage deal, you'll automatically transfer onto your lender’s SVR once that deal comes to an end - usually after two, three, five or ten years, depending on the term you chose.
Standard variable rates are set by the lender, who also decides and how much to increase or decrease them by, according to UK remortgage statistics, approximately one in seven (14%) of UK mortgages in 2022 were on a variable rate. Although every lender will be influenced by changes in the Bank of England's base rate, SVR (and therefore discount rates) are not directly linked to any external economic indicator. This makes it more difficult to predict when your mortgage repayments may rise or fall.
SVRs are rarely the cheapest option available to you, although in the current market, it is worth speaking to a broker about this.
In some circumstances, an SVR may be the best or only option - at least in the short term. For example, if you’re unable to qualify for a remortgage at the current time, but the product transfers available with your existing lender won’t save you any money.
They can also be helpful if you’re looking to move home within a short period, as you won’t need to consider ERCs.
Trackers are the only type of variable rate mortgage where rate changes are not entirely in the hands of the lender. They follow what’s known as an external economic indicator - this is usually the Bank of England’s base rate, but can differ on commercial products, which sometimes use SONIA.
Lenders price tracker rates at a percentage (of their choice) above the external indicator they are following. Whenever the indicator rises or falls, the tracker interest moves in line with it.
For example, if the Bank of England base rate is 4%* plus 2%, you would be charged 6%. If the base rate rose to 6%*, you'd pay 8%, as the additional 2% charged by the lender remains the same.
For demonstration only. The actual UK base rate is currently 3.75%.
This makes it slightly easier to predict whether your rates will increase or decrease by keeping up to date with current mortgage news.
Tracker deals have a set length, two-five year terms are most popular, but some are available for the lifetime of the mortgage.
Discount rate mortgages also have a variable interest rate, but instead of the external economic indicator, it rises and falls in line with the lender's SVR. The lender can change the SVR attached to it at any time - but the percentage of the discount can't change throughout the deal duration.
For example: The SVR is 5% and a discount rate gives you 1% off, so you pay 4%.
If the SVR rises to 6%, however, you keep your 1% discount, but you pay 5%.
Again, these deals most commonly last for two to five years, but are available on a lifetime basis, if preferred.
There's a lot to consider. Let's compare.
|Factor
|Variable-rate mortgages
|Fixed-rate mortgage
|Monthly mortgage certainty
|Payments can rise and fall
|Same payment for the deal length
|Initial rate
|Often lower at the outset
|Usually higher than trackers from the outset
|Early repayment charges (ERCs)
|SVR: none. Tracker/discount: usually yes
|Yes, typically 1-5% of the loan
|Flexibility to switch
|SVR: anytime. Others: after deal ends
|Only after the deal ends without ERCs
|Best for
|Those expecting rate falls, moving soon, or wanting flexibilty
|Those who need payment certainty and a set budget
Each type of variable rate mortgage has its own advantages, as they all work slightly differently. If or how these benefits apply to you will depend on your individual circumstances:
Tracker rate deals are generally more affordable than fixed-rate mortgages at the outset
They follows an external indicator, so changes are easier to predict than for other variable rate types and not at the lender's discretion
Lifetime trackers usually have no early repayment charges (ERCs) or ERCs that will only apply for the first few years of the deal
At the current time, many discount rates are the most competitive available
The discount percentage is fixed for the deal term
You are not locked in to an SVR rate so there are no fees to pay if you leave, and you can remortgage at any time
It’s usually possible to overpay your mortgage without being charged a fee, which will save on interest in the long-term, as it will allow you to repay your mortgage more quickly
In the current market, SVRs are sometimes cheaper than fixed-rate deals
The main disadvantage of variable rate mortgages is a bit more general, as they all share in their unpredictability. No matter whether you have a tracker, discount, or SVR, your payments can go up or down at any time.
Those on a strict budget may prefer to opt for a fixed interest rate product which won't change at all for the length of the deal - so you’ll always know how much your repayments will be.
SVR and discount rates also have the further disadvantage of being more difficult to predict than a tracker rate. Tracker rates are often the most suitable option for people looking for a variable rate, but wanting slightly more idea of when their rates may change.
It’s also important to note that tracker rates and discount rates are deals that you're locked into for a set period of time. This could be a disadvantage if your rates suddenly rose considerably and you were unable to pay the ERCs necessary to remortgage.
SVRs can be a useful ‘wait and see’ rate. They're not usually the best rate to stay on, but if you’re moving soon or not ready to tie yourself into a set deal period, it gives you the flexibility to switch mortgages at the optimum time for you.”Laura Hamilton, Mortgage Expert
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If you have a tracker mortgage, your rate will automatically change in line with the Bank of England base rate, usually within a few days of the Bank's announcement.
If you have a discount rate or SVR, your lender is not contractually obliged to pass on rate changes, but they typically do adjust SVRs following base rate decisions. The size and timing of any change is at the lender's discretion.
Yes. If you're on your lender's SVR, you can usually switch to a new fixed-rate deal at any time without an early repayment charge (ERC).
If you're in a tracker or discount deal with an ERC period remaining, you'll need to either wait until the deal ends or pay the charge.
A mortgage broker can compare the cost of switching now against the potential savings to work out whether it's worth moving.
A standard variable rate (SVR) is not a fixed-length deal, so there are no time limits applicable. All other rate types have a tie-in period, however, and when they come to an end, the SVR is the lender’s default rate that you will be placed onto.
When a variable or fixed-rate deal ends, you revert onto your lender’s SVR (standard variable rate). To avoid this, you'll need to look at a remortgage or product transfer.
These are sometimes found on variable rate mortgages and can be beneficial to your deal (cap) or detrimental to your deal (collar).
A collar (or floor) is a limit that your interest rate can never fall below, despite what happens to any external indicators it may be following. It’s important to look out for high collars, as this will minimise the benefit of any variable rate it applies to.
A cap, on the other hand, is very beneficial. Also known as a ceiling, this a level that your interest rate will never rise above, regardless of financial indicators. Caps are hard to find, but can offer excellent peace of mind when taking out a variable rate product.
Your loan to value (LTV) will affect your access to lower rates no matter if you take out a variable or fixed rate mortgage deal. This is because the lower the LTV, the lower the risk to the lender, so they reward this with more attractive interest rates.
The fees involved with any mortgage are very similar, and you can find out more about them in our guide to mortgage fees. However, you may find that the arrangement fees are lower for variable rate deals than fixed-rate deals, generally.
There are both tracker and discount rates that you can take out for the life of the mortgage term, if that’s preferable to you, however, keep in mind how much fluctuation this leaves you open to.
If you have no concerns about multiple interest rate rises, staying on a variable rate can certainly ensure you benefit throughout periods of falling interest.
You can usually repay any type of mortgage after the first six months, however, in most cases, you'd have to pay early repayment charges (ERCs) to do so. ERCs can be multiple thousands of pounds and are typically more expensive the further you are from the end date of the deal.
If you're on the lender's standard variable rate (SVR) which has no fixed end date, you should be able to remortgage any time you want to without penalty.
Discount and tracker deals are slightly different, as they do have an end of deal date, similar to a fixed-rate mortgage. This means that most discount and tracker deals will still require you to pay ERCs in order to leave them early.
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YOUR HOME/PROPERTY MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP WITH YOUR MORTGAGE REPAYMENTS.
The FCA does not regulate mortgages on commercial or investment buy-to-let properties.
Uswitch makes introductions to Mojo Mortgages to provide mortgage solutions.
Uswitch and Mojo Mortgages are part of the same group of companies. Uswitch Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under firm reference number 312850. You can check this on the Financial Services Register by visiting the FCA website.
Uswitch Limited is registered in England and Wales (Company No 03612689) The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London SE1 2LH.
Mojo Mortgages is a trading style of Life's Great Limited which is registered in England and Wales (06246376). Mojo are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and are on the Financial Services Register (478215)
Mojo’s registered office is The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH. To contact Mojo by phone, please call 0333 123 0012.