It’s absolutely possible to get a mortgage if you’re 60 or older, it can just be more difficult than it is for younger applicants. The main reason for this is that income drops during retirement for most people, so lenders are more concerned about your ability to meet the repayments.

The good news is, lenders are starting to appreciate that we have an ageing population in the UK, with many people choosing to start families much later than was typically traditional. This means that mortgage products for the over 60s are absolutely necessary and many lenders provide a range of products specifically aimed at older borrowers.

It’s also possible to still find a mortgage lender that will approve a traditional residential mortgage for older applicants. Some lenders have a maximum age (at the end of the mortgage repayments term) of 85, which means that a 60 year old could theoretically still get a 25 year mortgage, assuming they had the deposit and income to support it.

Older borrowers will need to go to greater lengths to prove that they will be able to afford the repayments in the long term, typically providing forecasted retirement income, especially if they are nearing retirement or already retired.