Mortgages for over 50s

What is the age limit for getting a mortgage?

There is no universal age limit for getting a mortgage but each lender will normally impose their own age limit on deals. They can do this in a couple of ways:

An age limit for when you can take out a new mortgage (this can range from around 70-85 but may be less than that)

An age limit for when your mortgage term ends (this can range from around 75-95)

Some lenders don’t have any age restrictions on their mortgage deals at all, but this is quite unusual.

The reason that most lenders have some form of age restriction on their mortgages is that they want to make sure borrowers are able to repay their loan in full. As income becomes less reliable into retirement, they are more wary of lending to people over a certain age.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get a mortgage if you’re over 50 or even older. There are plenty of mortgages out there that will cater to you, and there are some specific products such as Lifetime Mortgages and Retirement Interest Only Mortgages that are specifically targeted at older borrowers.