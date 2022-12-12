We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Popular Search Terms
Most lenders set their maximum mortgage age between 70 and 95 - the age by which your mortgage must be fully repaid, not the age at which you apply. Some lenders have no upper age limit. Here's what that means for you.
Latest mortgage statistics show that many people are choosing to buy their first home later in life. In 2025, the average of the first-time buyer is 34, according to first-time buyer statistics. This is largely thanks to higher property prices and a higher general cost of living, which now consumes more of the average income than it did for previous generations.
The good news is, the UK mortgage market is gradually adapting to this, and the UK’s ageing population, with some lenders extending the maximum age limit by which a mortgage must be repaid.
These days there are plenty of mortgages for older borrowers available, and we explore the mortgage options for those aged over 55.
Compare a huge range of mortgages of all types on our comparison tables.
The typical maximum age limit on mortgage products is between 70 and 95, depending on the lender. Although not all lenders have a maximum age on their mortgages, with a few, such as Loughborough, Suffolk and Cambridge building societies, having no upper age limit.
Rather than having a maximum age at application, most lenders maximum age limit refers to the age by which the borrower must have repaid their mortgage. NatWest, for example, sets a maximum age of 70, HSBC 75, and Halifax are happy for mortgages to be repaid by the time the borrower is 80 years old.
In some cases, lenders have both a maximum age limit at the time of application and a maximum age by which the loan must be repaid. Leeds Building Society, for example, accepts mortgage applications from borrowers who could be as old as 85 at the end of their mortgage term, but they must be 80 years or younger at the time of application.
Yes, you can get a mortgage after retirement. In fact, retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages are intended specifically for retirees. Standard mortgages can be a little more difficult to secure, as lenders want to be sure that you continue to be able to afford your monthly repayments in retirement.
According to recent buy-to-let statistics, more than two-thirds (63%) of UK landlords are over 55, meaning there are plenty of opportunities to obtain a mortgage later in life.
If you have a reliable income, being retired certainly won’t mean you are immediately refused a mortgage, however. You'll just need to show evidence of sufficient income from your pension or other sources, such as investments, shares or buy-to-let property.
As you get closer to retirement age, mortgage lenders grow concerned that your income post-retirement will be lower than it was when you worked. For example, if you're looking to get a 30-year mortgage at age 55, you'll need to prove that your income will remain stable until you're 85.
Even if your income isn’t impacted by retirement, your affordability could be, depending on your age and the maximum age limit of the lender. For example, if a lender will only give you a maximum term of 15 years to repay your mortgage, the repayments will be much more costly than if you were able to spread them over 25 years.
One way to avoid affordability issues is to use the equity in your existing home as a deposit when you buy a new home, and to downsize to a more affordable property, so that you won’t need to borrow as much.
There are a number of ways that you can make getting a standard residential mortgage more achievable as an older borrower.
Have evidence of state pension payments and/or any other retirement income
Have evidence of other sources of income
Seek advice from a mortgage broker
Reduce your debt-to-income ratio by paying off loans, credit cards and your existing mortgage, if you have one
Ask a younger relative to act as a guarantor, some lenders will consider this
Downsize to a smaller and/or more affordable property
However, if these tips don't suit your current circumstances, there are plenty of mortgage options available to the over 55s.
Retirement interest-only mortgages are aimed at those aged 55 and over, although some lenders accept applicants at 50.
They work in a similar way to a standard interest-only mortgage – you only pay back the interest, not the loan, each month. The loan is usually repaid when you pass away, move into long term care or sell your home.
Older People’s Shared Ownership schemes are available exclusively to those aged 55 and over. You can buy a share of a property, between 10% and 75%, and pay rent to the housing association that owns the remaining portion.
Once you own 75%, you'll no longer be liable to pay any further rent - but you won't fully own the property, as the housing association retain the remaining 25% share.
Equity release products are another mortgage option available to older borrowers.
While they may be a viable alternative for some people, it's essential to take advice from an Equity Release Council (ERC) certified broker, as this form of borrowing is not right for everyone:
A lifetime mortgage is available to those aged 55 and above. This involves borrowing a sum of money against the value of your home, which is then repaid either once you've passed away, or moved into long term care.
There is no obligation to make any repayments over the duration of the loan, however, the interest is added to the loan if you chose not to. This leads to compounded interest, which can reduce the overall value of your estate for inheritance purposes.
A home reversion plan is a less common type of equity release product, and only a few lenders now offer them.
They enable you to sell all or part of your home to a home reversion provider, who buys it below market value in return for providing you with a lump sum or regular payments. They sell your home to repay this loan when you pass away or move into care, however, you can live in your home rent-free for the rest of your life.
Lifetime mortgages are available to those over 55 and home reversion plans to mortgages for those over 60, however, in both cases, it's generally easier to qualify the older you are.
If you have a small amount outstanding on your existing mortgage, you may still be eligible for equity release, but you'll need to pay off the outstanding mortgage with some of the equity that's released.
If you’re unable to get a mortgage, you could look at secure loans, or possibly equity release, depending on your circumstances. Remember to always take expert financial advice, no matter which route you choose.
Most lenders allow mortgages to run until age 70–95, depending on the lender. Some have no upper age limit.
Yes — lenders will assess pension income, investments, and buy-to-let income rather than salary.
Yes. Many mainstream lenders will accept applications at 60, provided the mortgage is repaid before their maximum age limit (usually 70–85).
Yes, with some lenders — particularly those with higher or no upper age limits, such as Loughborough, Suffolk, or Cambridge building societies.
A RIO mortgage lets you pay only the interest each month. The loan is repaid when you sell your home, move into care, or pass away.
Yes — lifetime mortgages compound interest on the loan if you don't make payments, which reduces the value of your estate.
YOUR HOME/PROPERTY MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP WITH YOUR MORTGAGE REPAYMENTS.
The FCA does not regulate mortgages on commercial or investment buy-to-let properties.
Uswitch makes introductions to Mojo Mortgages to provide mortgage solutions.
Uswitch and Mojo Mortgages are part of the same group of companies. Uswitch Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under firm reference number 312850. You can check this on the Financial Services Register by visiting the FCA website.
Uswitch Limited is registered in England and Wales (Company No 03612689) The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London SE1 2LH.
Mojo Mortgages is a trading style of Life's Great Limited which is registered in England and Wales (06246376). Mojo are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and are on the Financial Services Register (478215)
Mojo’s registered office is The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH. To contact Mojo by phone, please call 0333 123 0012.