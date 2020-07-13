Which mortgage could you get? Compare a huge range of mortgages of all types on our comparison tables. Compare mortgages

Banks and building societies do offer mortgages for people aged over 50. If you are over 50 and looking for a mortgage you should compare mortgage interest rates and mortgage fees to make sure you are getting the best deal on a home loan if you are in your 50s or 60s. Can I get a mortgage if I am over 50? The answer is yes you can, there are plenty of mortgage deals available for people in their 50s and older. Lenders have recognised that we are all working longer. Some people will want to work or will need to work beyond statutory retirement age (which is currently aged 66 but which will rise to age 67 from 2026). Although it can be more difficult to get a mortgage over 50, there are still deals around. Lenders have two criteria - how old you are when you take out the loan and how old you will be when the loan finishes. If you are looking to arrange your home loan when you over are 50 it helps to have a good credit rating and to show from your bank statements that you are living within your means. Read on to find out how the deals for mortgages for people in their 50s and 60s. What is the maximum age for a mortgage? Most lenders in the UK have an upper mortgage age limit for their lending, which typically involves a maximum age for taking out new mortgages (normally 65 to 70) and another age limit for paying them off (between 70 and 85). These age limits mean that from your 50th birthday onwards your mortgage options may change and be more limited. Our guide below explains all about mortgages when you're older. If you need advice about a specific age you can skip to one of these three categories: Mortgages for over 50s - Typically this is the age when people enjoy the most flexibility with mortgages

Mortgages for over 60s - You will only be able to apply for shorter mortgage terms and may need to demonstrate pension and investment income

Mortgages for over 70s - It will be difficult, but not impossible, to get a mortgage. However if you are a homeowner it may be possible to get a secured loan.

Mortgages for over 50s In your 50s you are likely to have plenty of choice over how to plan your mortgage and should still be able to apply for the standard 25 year mortgage term. This is the age where people typically see their income peak, as well being established homeowners with savings which they can put down as a deposit. They may have equity from a previous home that they have owned. This means when applying for mortgages for over 50s you can still have access to some of the best mortgage rates and have a wide range of options for remortgaging. If you are taking out a mortgage for the first time at aged 50, or you are remortgaging aged 50, think carefully about your long-term financial plans. When do you plan to retire? How long do you want your over 50s mortgage to last? Consider your options and use an over 50 mortgage calculator to explore the options available. Whatever your age, it is important to make sure you will comfortably be able to afford the mortgage repayments. Be realistic about your future earning potential and don't overstretch yourself. Do you really want to still be paying the mortgage when you are in your 70s? Mortgages for over 60s It can get harder to find a mortgage once you’re in your 60s because lenders are wary of giving loans to people whose income is likely to fall in the near-future. Although in some ways you can still enjoy the flexibility of your 50s, it’s likely you will be able to apply only for shorter mortgage terms of 10-15 years. So, if you're planning to remortgage to borrow a larger amount, you need to show you can afford to pay off your mortgage in a shorter time. Also, if you are planning to retire at the traditional age of 65-70 you will need to show that the income from your pension, annuities or other investments can adequately meet the mortgage repayments. All our mortgage products are available for those over 60 (although some are capped at 65). Here's how to compare them: Go to the Uswitch Mortgages comparison page Enter the property value, how much you wish to borrow and the repayment term If you wish, filter further by rate type, initial period, or payment type For each mortgage product you are interested in, click ‘More information’ to get a dropdown list of eligibility criteria Look for age restrictions on the mortgages, such as ‘65 or younger at mortgage end’ Mortgages for over 70s Getting a mortgage in your 70s can be very difficult. Some lenders are more flexible and offer a more personalised service than others though, so it's worth asking about policies and if they'll take your personal circumstances into consideration. Local credit unions and building societies are traditionally some of the most understanding lenders, so it could be worth finding your local one and seeking their advice. It may also be possible to apply for a guarantor mortgage, if you can provide a guarantor who would be willing to meet the repayments should you be unable to. If you are turned down for an over 70s mortgage there are some alternatives which we list below. Finding an over-70s mortgage Our mortgage comparison tables contain a number of providers that provide mortgages for over 70s. We explain how to find them: Go to the Uswitch Mortgages comparison page Enter the property value, how much you wish to borrow and the repayment term If you wish, filter further by rate type, initial period, or payment type For each mortgage product you are interested in, click ‘More information’ to get a dropdown list of eligibility criteria Look for mortgages with a high age restriction, or those that don't have an age restriction. Alternatively you can search by provider. All of the following providers have mortgages suitable for those over 70. If you have been turned down by a mortgage provider on the basis of age, or you do not want to take on the long term commitment of a mortgage aged 50 or 60, then there are alternative ways to get credit over 50. Secured loan If you would just like to borrow money, it’s much simpler if you are a homeowner. You could still be eligible to apply for a secured loan up to around £100,000, by using your home as a deposit against the loan. However, this should be approached with caution. If you can't meet your repayments this could lead to you losing your home. You will get a better interest rate if you can show that you have a good credit rating and can handle your finances responsibly.

Equity release schemes Equity release schemes enable older homeowners to release the value in their home as cash. You could consider an equity release scheme if you are a homeowner who has repaid all or almost all of your mortgage. Typically this is done with either a lifetime mortgage or a home reversion scheme. Lifetime mortgage - You borrow money against the value of your home, but pay nothing back until your home is sold – either after your death or when you go into long-term care.

A home reversion scheme - You sell your home (or a part share of) to an equity release company. You continue to live in your home until you die or go into long-term care, at this point the company will sell your home. However, equity release schemes can be expensive depending on the value of your home that is agreed upon, and the property market. What's more you won't be able to leave your home to anyone when you pass away. Here are the key decisions for someone looking for a new mortgage or remortgaging in their 50s: Extending your mortgage term If you only have around ten years left on your mortgage term it can be tempting to extend your term when remortgaging. While this should reduce your monthly repayments, it will always cost you more in the long term, potentially adding many thousands to the cost of your mortgage. If you are going to extend your mortgage term to get lower repayments, you should think about how you would use the income you would free up and whether you could invest it.

Making overpayments on your mortgage aged 50 If your mortgage agreement allows it and you are in a position to do it, it is always a good idea to make overpayments. The more you overpay, the quicker you reduce your debt and the less you will pay overall. The problem with overpaying is once you have paid your money towards your mortgage you cannot get it back, unlike putting your spare income into savings or other investments. This is where an offset mortgage can be useful. With an offset mortgage you can pay into a savings account that is linked to your mortgage. The money in this account is then counted as a temporary overpayment towards your mortgage and is ‘offset’ against your mortgage balance, reducing the amount of interest you pay. However the rates offered by offset mortgages will be slightly higher and you won't earn interest on your savings. That could be attractive when savings rates are low, as it is now, as you will always pay a higher rate on your mortgage debt than you can earn in a savings account. Borrowing against equity Equity is the share you own of the value of your home. If, by your 50s your home has increased in value and you would like to access some of that value as cash, you could consider getting a larger mortgage when remortgaging to borrow against your equity. However, doing this is not without its risks. To find out more, read our guide on equity and how to use it for borrowing