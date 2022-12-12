These days there are plenty of mortgages for older borrowers available, and we explore the mortgage options for those aged over 55 .

The good news is, the UK mortgage market is gradually adapting to this, and the UK’s ageing population, with some lenders extending the maximum age limit by which a mortgage must be repaid.

Latest mortgage statistics show that many people are choosing to buy their first home later in life. In 2025, the average of the first-time buyer is 34, according to first-time buyer statistics . This is largely thanks to higher property prices and a higher general cost of living, which now consumes more of the average income than it did for previous generations.

What is the maximum age for getting a mortgage?

The typical maximum age limit on mortgage products is between 70 and 95, depending on the lender. Although not all lenders have a maximum age on their mortgages, with a few, such as Loughborough, Suffolk and Cambridge building societies, having no upper age limit.

Rather than having a maximum age at application, most lenders maximum age limit refers to the age by which the borrower must have repaid their mortgage. NatWest, for example, sets a maximum age of 70, HSBC 75, and Halifax are happy for mortgages to be repaid by the time the borrower is 80 years old.

In some cases, lenders have both a maximum age limit at the time of application and a maximum age by which the loan must be repaid. Leeds Building Society, for example, accepts mortgage applications from borrowers who could be as old as 85 at the end of their mortgage term, but they must be 80 years or younger at the time of application.

Can I get a mortgage after I retire?

Yes, you can get a mortgage after retirement. In fact, retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages are intended specifically for retirees. Standard mortgages can be a little more difficult to secure, as lenders want to be sure that you continue to be able to afford your monthly repayments in retirement.

According to recent buy-to-let statistics, more than two-thirds (63%) of UK landlords are over 55, meaning there are plenty of opportunities to obtain a mortgage later in life.

If you have a reliable income, being retired certainly won’t mean you are immediately refused a mortgage, however. You'll just need to show evidence of sufficient income from your pension or other sources, such as investments, shares or buy-to-let property.

Why is it harder to get a mortgage when you are older?

As you get closer to retirement age, mortgage lenders grow concerned that your income post-retirement will be lower than it was when you worked. For example, if you're looking to get a 30-year mortgage at age 55, you'll need to prove that your income will remain stable until you're 85.

Even if your income isn’t impacted by retirement, your affordability could be, depending on your age and the maximum age limit of the lender. For example, if a lender will only give you a maximum term of 15 years to repay your mortgage, the repayments will be much more costly than if you were able to spread them over 25 years.

One way to avoid affordability issues is to use the equity in your existing home as a deposit when you buy a new home, and to downsize to a more affordable property, so that you won’t need to borrow as much.