Equity release schemes

Equity release can be used for similar purposes to mortgages, from repaying your existing mortgage loan, to helping a loved one get onto the property ladder or simply providing yourself with a more comfortable retirement.

However, there are inherent risks involved with this type of borrowing, including tax, benefits and inheritance implications, that you should be fully aware of before you consider applying for an equity release scheme. You can read more about equity release mortgages in our in-depth article.

There are two types of equity release product:

Lifetime mortgage

Lifetime mortgages can be taken out by anyone over the age 55 and are secured against the equity (or value that you own) in your home. This is similar to a RIO in that the loan is repaired after you have passed away or gone into long-term care, but in this case, you don’t have to make any repayments, unless you would like to.

If you are hoping to leave an inheritance from the sale of your home, it may be better to repay some of the interest, as this will still be charged on your borrowing. If you choose not to make repayments, the interest will be ‘rolled up’ (added to the loan) and taken out of the proceeds of sale. Repaying some or all of the interest will minimise how much the interest eats into the proceeds of sale that can be passed to your beneficiaries.

Home reversion plan

Home reversion plans are far less common than lifetime mortgages, as you are unable to move home if you decide that you want to. This is a simpler transaction, in that you are not borrowing money, rather the lender is buying your home from you at a discount on the real market value.

This means that you will be offered somewhere between 20-60% of the cost of your home as a lump sum immediately, but you can continue living in your home rent-free until you die or move into long-term care. There are no payments to be made during your lifetime.