How long will backpacker insurance cover me for?

Backpacker insurance offers continuous coverage for trips lasting 3, 6, 9, 12, or even up to 24 months. The typical maximum duration offered by comparison partners is usually up to 18 or 24 months.

Let's take a closer look at how coverage might differ depending on your trip length:

3 months: Generally known as single-trip travel insurance or short gap year cover. Many standard policies are designed to cover this duration.

Generally known as single-trip travel insurance or short gap year cover. Many standard policies are designed to cover this duration. 6 months: Designed for seasonal travel, studying abroad, or mid-length getaways.

Designed for seasonal travel, studying abroad, or mid-length getaways. 9 and 12 months (Up to 365 days): Often known as backpacker or gap year insurance. Most specialist providers allow up to a full year of continuous travel.

Often known as backpacker or gap year insurance. Most specialist providers allow up to a full year of continuous travel. More than 12 months: Some specialist gap year or long-stay providers extend continuous cover to 18 or 24 months if you're below a certain age (usually 65 or 75).

It's worth knowing the difference between continuous cover and multi-trip policies. Multi-trip travel insurance is ideal for multiple, shorter trips, whereas backpacker cover is for one continuous long trip.

Most policies will also allow you to take short trips back to your home country (typically between 7 and 21 days depending on the provider) without invalidating your policy.