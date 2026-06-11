Compare backpacker travel insurance
Backpacker travel insurance can be an ideal policy type if you're taking a gap year, career break, or long-term adventure abroad.
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What is backpacker travel insurance?
Backpacker travel insurance is a type of travel insurance designed for long-term, multi-destination, flexible trips. It's typically taken by backpackers, gap-year travellers, or anyone travelling for several months at a time.
Unlike standard travel insurance, which usually limits trips to 30–60 days, it provides continuous, flexible coverage while you explore multiple countries.
Do I need backpacker travel insurance?
Backpacker travel insurance isn't mandatory, but it's strongly recommended for long-stay, multi-country trips. If you're planning an extended adventure, long-stay travel insurance can provide valuable cover and peace of mind. Having a policy in place can protect you financially from the following:
- Expensive overseas medical bills
- The costs of lost or stolen bags, passports, and valuables
- The costs from travel delays or cancellations
These protections are essential if you plan to do adventure or outdoor activities, as your risk of injury can increase.
"Backpackers often visit multiple countries, take part in adventure activities, and travel for extended periods. The right travel insurance provides a crucial safety net when plans don't go as expected. Buying backpackers' travel insurance is a great way to get peace of mind for a longer, continuous trip."
What does backpacker travel insurance cover?
Backpackers travel insurance is designed to cover unexpected, unforeseen events while you're away. The table below outlines what's usually covered in a typical policy:
Ensure to check your policy documents for a full breakdown of your cover.
What's typically covered:
Cover for emergency treatment abroad and getting you home if medically necessary
Cover if you need to cancel your trip or return home earlier than planned
Cover for luggage, passports, phones, laptops, and other valuables, subject to policy limits
Cover for a range of activities, often grouped into different cover levels depending on risk
Cover if you accidentally injure someone or damage their property
Many policies allow short visits back to the UK during your travels without affecting your cover
What's not usually covered:
Pre-existing medical conditions that haven't been declared
Travelling against government or FCDO advice
Incidents related to alcohol or drug misuse
High-risk or extreme sports not listed in your policy
Working in hazardous jobs, unless you add specific cover
Leaving belongings unattended or unsecured
Lost passports or valuables without proof of ownership
Travel to countries not included in your chosen region
Travel insurance claims made after your policy has expired
Costs from breaking local laws or behaving recklessly
Does it cover pre-existing medical conditions?
Yes, backpacker insurance typically covers pre-existing medical conditions, as long as they're officially declared when taking out your policy. If you fail to disclose a medical condition when buying travel insurance and you need to make a related claim, your policy could be void.
For more information on finding insurers that cover pre-existing conditions, the MoneyHelper travel insurance directory can help you compare your options.
How long will backpacker insurance cover me for?
Backpacker insurance offers continuous coverage for trips lasting 3, 6, 9, 12, or even up to 24 months. The typical maximum duration offered by comparison partners is usually up to 18 or 24 months.
Let's take a closer look at how coverage might differ depending on your trip length:
- 3 months: Generally known as single-trip travel insurance or short gap year cover. Many standard policies are designed to cover this duration.
- 6 months: Designed for seasonal travel, studying abroad, or mid-length getaways.
- 9 and 12 months (Up to 365 days): Often known as backpacker or gap year insurance. Most specialist providers allow up to a full year of continuous travel.
- More than 12 months: Some specialist gap year or long-stay providers extend continuous cover to 18 or 24 months if you're below a certain age (usually 65 or 75).
It's worth knowing the difference between continuous cover and multi-trip policies. Multi-trip travel insurance is ideal for multiple, shorter trips, whereas backpacker cover is for one continuous long trip.
Most policies will also allow you to take short trips back to your home country (typically between 7 and 21 days depending on the provider) without invalidating your policy.
How much does backpacker travel insurance cost?
The actual cost of your backpacker travel insurance depends on the trip length. Longer trips usually cost more, whereas shorter trips are typically cheaper to insure.
Other factors that will influence the cost of your premium can include:
- Where you choose to travel: Destination regions will affect the cost of your insurance
- Your age and health: Older travellers can typically expect to pay more, as well as those with pre-existing medical conditions.
- Higher levels of medical cover or baggage cover: When you raise the coverage level, the insurer faces a higher maximum potential payout for a single event.
- Adding adventure sports or high-risk activities: These increase your risk of injury. You may also need to take out specialist cover for expensive sports equipment.
- Optional extras like gadget cover: Designed to cover expensive electrical items where the value may exceed the single-item limit.
Comparing multiple providers with Uswitch helps you find the best value for your trip.
Why compare backpacker travel insurance with Uswitch?
Uswitch lets you compare prices from multiple insurers, all in one place. The tool allows you to see an easy, side-by-side comparison of features and helps you understand optional extras and add-ons.
Checking each insurer separately can be a time-consuming process, so comparing with Uswitch can make your search quick and convenient. It also allows you to quickly filter your search by duration, activities, and destinations and see key differences in benefits and exclusions.
How to get a backpacker travel insurance quote
When getting a backpacker insurance quote with Uswitch, you'll need to give the following details:
Where you're travelling
Your destination can affect the cost and level of cover required.
How long you'll be away
The length of your trip will help determine the right policy.
The type of cover you need
For example, backpacker or long-stay travel insurance.
Your personal details
Such as your age and any pre-existing medical conditions.
FAQs
Does it cover multiple countries?
Yes, backpacker insurance is designed to cover multiple countries on a single, continuous trip. Insurers usually ask you to select regions, for example, Europe, worldwide, or worldwide excluding the USA and Canada.
Travel insurance for the USA, Canada, and the Caribbean are often treated as add-on upgrades.
Can I extend my travel insurance while abroad?
Yes, you can extend your insurance while abroad. Most specialist backpacker providers let you buy additional time while travelling, as long as you apply before your current policy ends.
Is gadget cover included?
Gadget cover is not typically included as standard. It's usually available as an optional extra. It's worth considering this add-on if you're taking expensive electrical items where the value exceeds the single-item limit.
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