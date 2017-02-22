'Top Gear' returns to BBC Two on 5th March

Iconic motoring show 'Top Gear' returns to screens a week on Sunday.

The show had a revamp last year following the departure of presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. But host Chris Evans – who led the revamp – also left, following criticism of his presenting style.

In his place are 2016 hosts Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid. They'll be joined by returning presenters Sabine Schmitz, Eddie Jordan, and of course The Stig.

The seven-part series sees the trio journey across Kazakhstan in cars that have clocked up half a million miles, join in with old-school motorsport in Cuba, steam through the wild west in convertible supercars and turn an ugly people carrier into a luxury yacht.

Cars featured include the Ferrari FXX K, Aston Martin DB11, Bugatti Chiron and Ford GT.

The usual regular features will return, including celebrities pitting their driving skills against each other on the 'Top Gear' track.

'Top Gear' holds a world record as the world's most widely-watched factual television programme – it's currently being broadcast in over 200 countries worldwide. However, last series was widely seen as a flop, especially compared to Clarkson et al's new project 'The Grand Tour' which aired on Amazon Prime Video. So a lot will be riding on ensuring that series 24 is a return to form.