The Boys season 3 release date announced

Prime Video released a first-look teaser on its YouTube channel, featuring lead characters Homelander and Starlight at a press event. The short clip doesn’t give away much about the new series, but it does at last officially confirm the release date.

The Boys Season 3 trailer

So it’s official, The Boys Season 3 will premiere on Friday 3 June 2022. Like with previous seasons, Season 3 will start with three new episodes being made available on the day of launch, with a new episode then released each Friday. As there are eight episodes planned, the finale will air on Friday 8 July 2022.

The Boys Season 3 stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit and will welcome Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as a new character, Soldier Boy.

The Emmy-nominated TV show is adapted from The New York Times best-selling comic written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Both writers are also executive producers on the show.

The Boys has been an incredibly popular show and one of Amazon Prime’s biggest hits. With so many superhero movies and TV shows in the media these days, The Boys is set in a world where those superheroes are the celebrities, influencers and political voices all in one. They abuse their superpowers the way many abuse their wealth, fame or power, as their interests are entangled and overseen by a multibillion-dollar conglomerate, Vought.

Vought+

This isn’t the first teaser that Amazon Prime has released. Vought International established its own social media presence, with currently 53,000 subscribers to its YouTube Channel. Over the last seven months, a number of videos have been released from its Vought News Network, a spoof of US news networks.

They also produced a parody of Disney+ Day with the launch of their fictitious Vought+ streaming service.

Whatever happens this season, it’s clear that the show’s writers and producers aren’t willing to hold back and there are sure to be plenty of shocking scenes just like the one in the courtroom. You know the one I mean.

You can catch up on all the drama, action and gore with The Boys seasons 1 and 2 on Amazon Prime Video now, with season 3 premiering on 3 June.