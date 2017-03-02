Benedict Cumberbatch to star in Sky Atlantic's 'Melrose'

Sky Atlantic has a new comedy in the works, starring and executive produced by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Called 'Melrose', it "hilariously skewers" the upper class as it tracks the titular Melrose's (Cumberbatch) traumatic childhood, adult substance abuse and eventual recovery.

The five-part series is written by BAFTA-nominated writer and novelist David Nicholls ('Far From the Madding Crowd', 'One Day'), and is a co-production with US network Showtime. It's based on the semi-autobiographical series of novels written by Edward St. Aubyn.

Melrose is an aristocratic playboy who's scarred by his upbringing at the hands of his abusive father and tacitly condoning mother.

The series will be set in the south of France in the 1960s, New York in the 80s and Britain in the early 2000s.

"We are delighted to be part of this incredible series," Cumberbatch said in a statement. "We have been huge fans of these books for many years and David Nicholls' adaptations are extraordinary."

Nicholls added: "I've been a huge admirer of Edward St Aubyn's novels for years and can't wait to bring these dark, witty, brilliant books to the screen. Benedict is the perfect Patrick Melrose."

"Bravery and distinction are core to all original drama on Sky Atlantic," said Anne Mensah, head of drama for Sky. "Through anti-hero Patrick Melrose, we will be offering viewers a compelling window into a world of privilege, cruelty and greed – crucially both a disturbing and funny tale. We are so excited to welcome this amazing story and a huge thank you to Benedict, David and the whole team."