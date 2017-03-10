Sky Arts to be headline sponsor for National Theatre Live

Sky Arts has signed a deal to become the headline sponsor of National Theatre Live, a theatre project that broadcasts live performances to cinemas around the world.

The deal means Sky Arts content will be screened in cinemas before National Theatre Live broadcasts. The Sky Arts logo will also feature on the NT Live website and on other promotional materials.

We're promised "collaborative content" and benefits for Sky customers, with more details to follow later this year. But it wouldn't surprise us if Sky Arts screened some of these performances in return.

NT Live launched in 2009, and now broadcasts to more than 700 UK cinemas. This year it has a record 11 productions, including The Old Vic's 'Rosencrantz and Guilderstern Are Dead', starring Daniel Radcliffe, Josh McGuire and David Haig.

Other productions include 'Obsession', starring Jude Law, and 'Angels in America' with Nathan lane.

"National Theatre Live is the perfect partner for Sky Arts – we share a similar set of values and aims," said Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts. "We believe that art should be for everyone, everywhere, and we want to expand boundaries and break down barriers, bringing the best of the arts to the widest possible audience.

"We are delighted to be partnering with National Theatre Live and look forward to expanding our collaboration over the coming months."