Sky launches a whole channel dedicated to the 'Fast & Furious' films

Sky is rebranding an entire channel to celebrate the release of the new 'Fast & Furious' film.

Sky Cinema Fast & Furious launches on Saturday and runs until 17th April. It coincides with the launch of 'Fast & Furious 8' in cinemas.

The channel brings together all seven previous films in the franchise, so you can binge-watch your way through them and see what all the fuss is about. Now that would be one adrenaline-heavy weekend.

There will also be an exclusive clip from the new film, and a featurette featuring franchise star Vin Diesel and screenwriter Chris Morgan.

The clip and featurette will be shown on Saturday at 8pm on the channel, and will also be available on-demand.

Now TV customers can also watch the 'Fast & Furious' films by buying a Cinema Pass.

"The 'Fast & Furious' films provide high-octane drama, entertainment and action and we're bringing them together on Sky Cinema on a dedicated channel for the very first time," said Ian Lewis, group director of Sky Cinema. "It's another example of how we continue to innovate to provide our viewers with the great variety and choice that make Sky Cinema the leading in-home movies service in the UK and Ireland."

Sky Cinema Fast & Furious will be found on channel 303.

Previously, Sky has rebranded a film channel for the 'Star Wars' saga, and the films of Tom Hanks, among others.