LG TVs can now access the Sky Store

LG TVs are the first to have access to the Sky Store. They're not the first devices to be able to access the feature, as that honour goes to Roku's range of streaming boxes. But LG's webOS TVs are the first tellies to be able to access it.

Viewers can access the Sky Store via the Sky Store app. The service brings new films every week, with recent additions including 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Kong: Skull Island' and 'Logan'.

When you buy a film, you'll get the digital HD version as well as a DVD copy in the post (sort of like soon-to-be-defunct service Lovefilm). You can also rent films using the service.

Rent a film, and you'll have 30 days to start watching it. Pause it, and you can resume anytime for up to 48 hours. You can only stream one film to one device at a time. The minimum internet speed for standard definition streaming is 2.5Mbps, and 5Mbps for HD.

In order to watch, you'll need an LG TV running the webOS software version 1.0, 2.0, 3.0 or 3.5.

"Sky Store continues to be a huge hit and as the UK's regular number one digital retailer for new movie releases, it is fantastic we can offer LG Smart TV customers blockbuster movies straight to their big screen at home," said James Morton, Sky's head of strategy.