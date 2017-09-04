Sky Cinema Sci-Fi is a channel dedicated purely to the genre

Sky is launching a channel dedicated to sci-fi films. Sky Cinema Sci-Fi will go live on Saturday, and promises to offer the genre's biggest titles.

Such as? It's mostly classic fare like the entire 'Star Wars' catalogue (including the more recent 'Rogue One' and 'The Force Awakens'), 'The Terminator', 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind', all 10 'Star Trek' films, plus 'Blade Runner' ahead of the theatrical release of 'Blade Runner 2049'.

"Sky Cinema Sci-Fi will bring together all that's great about the genre, from iconic franchises such as 'Star Wars' and 'Star Trek', to classics such as 'Blade Runner' and 'Close Encounters'," said Ian Lewis, Sky Cinema group director.

"It is another innovative offering for our customers, bringing the sci-fi genre to life, re-affirming our position as the UK and Ireland's leading in-home movies service."

The channel will stay on-air until Sunday 8th October.