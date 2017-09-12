Sky signs EFL rights until 2024

Sky has signed the live rights to the English Football League (EFL) until 2024. The £600m five-year deal extends the broadcaster's current deal.

From the start of the 2019/20 season, Sky will exclusively show up to 183 matches live each year. These games will be from the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two, Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

The new deal includes a 26 per cent increase on the number of matches shown under the current deal.

For the first time, Sky will be able to broadcast 80 Sky Bet Championship midweek matches across interactive and digital platforms, taking the total number of games to 260. These midweek matches will also be available to watch on the EFL iFollow streaming service.

Midweek games not shown live on Sky will be available to watch on the respective football team's website.

The deal will be a huge boon to the Sky Sports Football channel, which launched recently as part of Sky's rebrand of its sports offering.