Netflix "exploring" coming to Nintendo Switch

Streaming service Netflix has said it's "exploring the opportunity" of launching on the Nintendo Switch games console. The statement comes after a fan asked whether it would come to the console soon.

However, it goes on to say there are no plans to launch as yet.

"We are still exploring the opportunity with Nintendo, but don't have definitive plans to share at this time," it reads. "The original statement from the Netflix CS Twitter handle has been modified to reflect this."

Switch is Nintendo's most successful console in years. In fact, it recently became the fastest selling home console of all time in the US. So it's a tad surprising that Netflix hasn't launched on it.

The Switch also features a portable element, which users can take with them when they leave the house. You'd think that would be perfect for Netflix viewers looking to binge on the bus.

Netflix has been available on both PS4 and Xbox One consoles for several years now.