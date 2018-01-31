Sky Atlantic to air 'Trust' starring Donald Sutherland and Hilary Swank

Sky Atlantic is to air 'Trust', a new thriller starring Donald Sutherland and Hilary Swank.

The 10-part series tells the story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, heir to the Getty oil fortune, and was inspired by actual events.

It begins in 1973, with the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III (Harris Dickinson) by the Italian mafia in Rome. However, things don't exactly go to plan. The kidnappers were banking on a huge ransom, but Paul's grandfather, J. Paul Getty Sr. (Donald Sutherland) is too busy with his mistresses and pet lion in his Tudor mansion.

The rest of the family isn't any more help. Paul's father (played by Michael Esper) is lost in a daze in London and refuses to answer the phone, while Paul's mother (Hilary Swank) – the only one keen to help – is broke.

It's written by Simon Beaufoy and executive produced Danny Boyle, both of who won Oscars for their work on 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

It will air in the spring.