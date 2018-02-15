Eurosport month pass discounted to 99p for the Winter Olympics

You can now watch all of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics for just 99p.

That's because Eurosport has discounted its monthly pass to a penny under a pound for the first month. It usually costs £6.99 a month.

However, you'll need to remember to opt out after the first month, otherwise you'll be charged the full price every month.

To take advantage of the deal, head here.

It's valid until the end of February.

Eurosport offers up to 16 channels of action. Highlights will include Great Britain medal hopefuls Lizzy Yarnold in the skeleton, Eve Muirhead leading the women's curling team, Elise Christie in the women's speed skating and Dave Ryding in the men's slalom.

In all, it offers over 4,000 hours of coverage, including up to 900 hours of live action.

It also has expert analysis and daily highlights programmes.