Sky Sports to show National Rugby League

Sky Sports will show regular matches from the Australasian National Rugby League for the first time in over a decade.

The five-year deal means Sky will show almost 200 rugby league matches a year – that's twice as many as last year.

The deal kicks in from this season.

It includes three NRL Telstra Premiership weekly matches per round, NRL Telstra Premiership finals series and Grand Final and Holden State of Origin Series.

It also includes more action from the southern hemisphere, such as the Nines Tournament, NRL All Stars and Trans-Tasman, Pacific Test and Australian Test matches.

The season starts on 8th March.

"Sky Sports is the home of rugby league, and the addition of NRL brings the global game to our customers," said Barney Francis, managing director of Sky Sports. "We have the best of both hemispheres for Sky Sports Action and Arena to deliver every thrilling moment of one of the toughest leagues in world sport."