Facebook will exclusively stream 25 baseball games

Facebook just signed a major live sports deal. It will exclusively show 25 MLB (Major League Baseball) games this season in the US.

The deal marks the first time Facebook has signed exclusive streaming rights for regular season play from one of the major US sports leagues.

The games will be shown through the social network's Facebook Watch service. This launched as a video-centric section of the social network.

Facebook Watch is only available in the US.

All of the baseball games will be weekday afternoon matches, so traditional TV networks will keep their hold on the primetime and weekend showdowns.

The first match will be shown on 4th April.

This being Facebook, there's a social aspect to the broadcast. Its broadcast will include "social integration and graphics".

The games will be produced by MLB TV. MLB will also produce highlight packages for every regular season game for Facebook Watch, along with weekly video recaps for each team.

