Amazon to stop taking amateur scripts from 30th June

You might not have known it, but Amazon has allowed amateurs to submit scripts for consideration to its Prime Video service. Any Tom, Dick or Harry could submit a script, and it would have a chance of being developed into a full Prime Video series. But not anymore.

Amazon has announced it will close the programme on 30th June.

The firm claims it's looking for ways to become "even more efficient". Though it's not entirely clear how this will help.

Amazon is increasingly investing in big budget sci-fi and fantasy series. It's making a TV series set in the Lord of the Rings universe, and is rumoured to be behind a TV adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower' series of novels. So sadly it seems it doesn't have time for rank amateurs anymore.

If you have a script sitting in your desk drawer, you'll have to find somewhere else to place it.

