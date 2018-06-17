Netflix drops trailers for GLOW and Luke Cage season 2

Netflix has released trailers for two new series of GLOW and Luke Cage. Both are the second series of each respective show, and both will land this month on the streaming service.

GLOW stands for Gorgeous Ladies of Of Wrestling. It's based on the real-life league of the same name that existed in the 1980s. The first series was a seamless blend of comedy (the hairstyles!) and drama.

Here's the trailer for season two.

As you can see, it's more of the same. If anything, the drama will be amped up, tackling big issues like sexism and racism.

It will pick up where series one left off, with the ladies hitting the big time, becoming local celebrities.

It starts on 29th June.

Luke Cage is another Marvel superhero. While the villains took centre stage in previous trailers, this one focusses on the women in the show. Here's the trailer.

One telling quote: "You don't need to be bulletproof to be a superhero. Black women have always had superpowers, turning pain into progress."

Expect toxic masculinity featuring as a threat to female empowerment. Which is very current, given the Time's Up and Me Too movements.

It starts on 22nd June – that's this Friday.