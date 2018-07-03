BBC Studios goes to court to find who leaked Doctor Who footage

BBC Studios is seeking a court order in California to help it find who leaked footage of the latest Doctor Who series to message board app Tapatalk last week.

It’s hoping that filing an application will encourage Tapatalk to reveal who leaked the footage. BBC Studios said in a statement that it “will strive to protect our programme-makers, audiences and license fee payers from any breaches of security – ensure Doctor Who fans enjoy the final and fully completed version of the episode when it premieres.”

The 53-second clip in question was of Jodie Whittaker in the role of The Doctor. It wasn’t the final edit – the sound was all wrong, and it hadn’t even been colour-graded yet.

Two still images were also leaked.

Tapatalk isn’t being held responsible for the leak. Rather, users who upload copyrighted material are in breach of the service’s terms and conditions.

It’s not the first time that Doctor Who has been leaked. In 2014, scripts and footage from the new series were accidentally placed on a publicly accessible server, while in 2005, someone leaked the first episode of the rebooted sci-fi show.

Anticipation is high for the new series, which is the first to feature a female Doctor, as played by Jodie Whittaker. It will air in the autumn.

Source: BBC