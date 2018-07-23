Now TV increases the price of its Sports Pass

Now TV has increased the price of two of its Sky Sports Passes. The Day Pass is now £7.99 (up from £6.99) and the Week Pass is £12.99 (up from £10.99).

The Month Pass remains unchanged at £33.99.

Now TV is Sky’s contract-free streaming service. It lets you only pay for what you watch using a series of passes. As well as the Sports Pass, it offers the Entertainment Pass (with access to channels like Sky One and Sky Atlantic) for £7.99 a month, the Sky Cinema Pass (with access to all Sky Cinema channels with over 1,000 films on-demand) for £9.99 a month and the Kids Pass for £3.99 a month.

It also recently unveiled the Reality Pass, which gives you the reality TV channel Hayu (home to Keeping up with the Kardashians) for £3.99 a month.