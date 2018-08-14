Amazon announces presenters, drops trailer for US Open

Jimmy Connors, Jim Courier, Mark Petchey and Annabel Croft will join Amazon’s presenting line-up for the US Open when it streams on the service this month.

They join its existing presenters Greg Rusedski, Daniela Hantuchova and Catherine Whitaker.

Amazon also dropped a trailer for the tournament.

Connors, Courier, Petchey, Croft, Rusedski and Hantuchova are all ex-professional tennis players. Whitaker is a sports broadcaster who has also worked for BBC Radio 5 Live, Eurosport and Beln Sports.

The grand slam is one of the biggest tournaments on the tennis calendar. It takes place from 27th August until 9th September at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Amazon’s coverage will include simultaneous streams from multiple courts, highlights and full match replays.

It will be the first time a major tennis tournament has been available exclusively on a streaming service.