Ant-Man and the Wasp to be the last Marvel film to come to Netflix

Disney is launching its own streaming service next year, which means it’s pulling its properties from rivals like Netflix. Now comes word that the last Marvel Studios film to come to Netflix will be Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is currently showing in cinemas.

From next year’s Captain Marvel onwards, all Disney films will find a home on the House of Mouse’s own streaming service.

Disney also owns Lucasfilm, which makes the Star Wars films. So expect to see them on Disney’s streaming service too.

However, because of a broadcasting deal between Disney and Turner, the House of Mouse won’t be able to show the original Star Wars films. At least, not at first. Disney is reportedly trying to buy back the rights.

As well as new content from Pixar, Lucasfilm (including a Star Wars series from Jon Favreau) and Marvel, the service will offer more than 5,000 episodes of old Disney shows. And if the firm’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox goes through, plenty of Fox stuff too.

Source: New York Times