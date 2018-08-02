Netflix greenlights a series based on Baahubali film franchise

Netflix has commissioned a series based on the global blockbuster franchise Baahubali.

Baahubali: Before the Beginning is a prequel to Baahubali: the Beginning and Baahubali: the Conclusion, both of which are currently available on Netflix globally.

Baahubali: the Conclusion grossed $270 million worldwide. It’s the highest grossing film franchise to ever come out of India.

Series one of Baahubali: Before the Beginning will comprise nine episodes. It’s based on Anand Neelakantan’s book The Rise of Sivagami. It will focus on Queen Sivagami’s journey from being a rebellious, vengeful girl to becoming a wise and unequalled queen. Power, politics and intrigue will be juxtaposed against the rise of Mahishmati from being a city state to a fully-fledged empire.

It promises to build upon the narrative style of the film franchise, including its high production values, spectacular visuals and epic scope.

“The World of Baahubali is extensive and immersive with strong characters and larger than life kingdoms,” director SS Rajamouli said in a statement. “The films Baahubali: the Beginning and the Conclusion, are from one story set in this world and more dramatic stories were broadly conceived while building the Universe.

“The Baahubali Series, a prequel to the films, is one such story. I am very excited that this is being adapted as a Netflix Original Series. With Netflix as our partner, we have the opportunity to create a rich and riveting series and take this quintessential Indian epic to the world, which is very gratifying to me as a story-teller.”