Amazon is making a fashion series with Heidi Klum

Amazon is making a new reality fashion series with model Heidi Klum. Klum will be joined by her presenting partner Tim Gunn. The two have worked together for 14 years, and won an Emmy in 2013 for their work on hit fashion show Project Runway.

The show intends to bring fashion to a wider audience. And it seems Amazon is the perfect partner for the duo – it will add a “shoppable experience” that we presume will let viewers buy clothing items featured in the show direct from Amazon.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers.

“I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, added: “Heidi Klum completely changed the television landscape by developing a competitive reality fashion series that was unproven and different from what was popular on-air. The show became wildly successful, and in turn Klum and Tim Gunn have become an iconic pop culture duo.

“Their drive to deliver fashionably entertaining, engaging and trendsetting content speaks for itself, and we believe their next iteration in this space will find an even larger audience on our global Prime Video runway.”